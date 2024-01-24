"Fluke streak, haven't played any good teams": NHL fans react to Edmonton Oilers' 14-game win streak after 4-1 victory over Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL is a league­ where a good run usually lasts a few game­s. But the Edmonton Oilers are­ changing the game. They've­ won 14 straight games. On Tuesday, the Oile­rs played the Columbus Blue Jacke­ts. It was a tight game, but the Oilers won 4-1. This made­ it their 22nd win in the last 25 games, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

The Oile­rs be­at their previous longest winning stre­ak record by a Canadian team in the NHL with their 3-1 win ove­r the Calgary Flames last Saturday. Stuart Skinne­r, their goalie, marked his 11th win in a row. This broke­ the mighty Grant Fuhr's record from the 1985-86 se­ason.

The team, under the guidance of head coach Kris Knoblauch, seems unfazed by the pursuit of snapping the Pittsburgh Penguins' 17-game winning streak, which is the NHL record. Instead, their focus lies on climbing the ranks in the Western Conference. With a 27-15 record, the Oilers are in the third place.

Expand Tweet

Despite an unnerving closeness in Tuesday's match and some less-than-perfect performances, the Oilers remain confident. Knoblauch attributes their success to a group of players who are not only riding the wave of victories but are also relishing their elevated position in the standings.

Fans gave their mixed opinions on social media regarding the Edmonton Oilers' winning streak.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The night against the Columbus Blue Jackets tested the Oilers' resilience, with fans fearing the end of the streak. However, the team's penalty killing, a cornerstone of their resurgence, held strong, exemplified by a perfect four-for-four performance against the Jackets. As the Oilers continue their historic run, the fans eagerly anticipate how long the unprecedented streak will last.

Connor McDavid Shines as Edmonton Oilers Secure 4-1 Victory Over Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers emerged triumphant with a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Voronkov showcased his prowess, leveling the score 1-1 at 15:25 by capitalizing on a Sam Gagner turnover, orchestrating a seamless give-and-go with Kent Johnson that left Skinner sprawling across the crease.

A potential go-ahead goal by McDavid at 8:16 of the second period was nullified after a successful Blue Jackets challenge revealed an offside entry. The game remained deadlock until the third period when Kane seized a rebound at 4:53, granting the Oilers a 2-1 lead after Nugent-Hopkins hit the post.

McDavid swiftly extended the advantage to 3-1 just 55 seconds later at 5:48, capitalizing on chaos in front of the net caused by Gudbranson's shove on Hyman. The dynamic sequence concluded with Dylan Holloway's rebound goal at 15:36, solidifying the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 triumph in a game marked by skillful plays, contentious challenges, and resilient performances.