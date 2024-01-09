Flyers camp including CEO, President, HC have strong message for Cutter Gauthier after trade

The Philadelphia Flyers' top brass had a strong message for Cutter Gauthier after the trade.

The Flyers traded Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, sending shockwaves through the NHL community.

Cutter Gauthier, a former first-round pick for Philadelphia in the 2022 draft, is one of the most exciting prospects in hockey. The 19-year-old is fresh, coming off with a dominant performance that helped Team USA clinch their sixth title after beating Sweden 6-2 at the World Juniors Championship last week.

Following the trade, Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones did not mince words when explaining why Gauthier did not want to play for the club. The president emphasized the importance of commitment and dedication to the team:

"He didn’t want to be a Flyer,” Flyers president Keith Jones confirmed in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia during Monday’s game against the Penguins. “So we had to come up with a plan and, fortunately, we were able to execute on that plan.”

He added:

“If you don’t want to be a Flyer, you’re not going to be a Flyer."

According to Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere, Gauthier was eager to join the team after being selected in the 2022 draft. However, following his return from the World Championships in 2023, the young forward informed the Flyers that he would not be joining them.

The Philadelphia management waited patiently, with Briere and Jones traveling to Sweden to meet the player during the World Juniors Championship. However, Gauthier declined to meet them, and as a result, the Flyers decided to come up with a plan by deciding to trade Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia HC John Tortorella also spoke about the trade and said that he doesn't want to focus on Gauthier; instead, he wants to shift attention to Jamie, the player who's joining the club (as quoted by Sportsnet):

"I don’t know Cutter from a hole in the wall,” Tortorella said. “I’m not too interested in talking about him. I’d rather talk about Jamie, he’s the guy coming here.” “It’s such a good deal for us,” Tortorella added. “In the process that we’re at right now, it’s perfect timing.”

Cutter Gauthier is in his sophomore year at Boston College and has notched up 23 points in 17 games with them.

Who is the Philadelphia Flyers' new acquisition, Jamie Drysdale?

Hailing from Toronto, Jamie Drysdale is a 21-year-old defenseman who was drafted sixth overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 draft.

The talented defenseman made his NHL debut in a game against the Arizona Coyotes on March 18, 2021, and also recorded his first career goal in the process. Last season, he was only limited to 18 games due to a shoulder injury.

Moreover, Jamie Drysdale's current season is also plagued by a lower-body injury. In this campaign, he has played 10 games, recording five points through one goal and four assists. Overall, Drysdale has played 123 NHL career games, scoring 45 points, with eight goals and 37 assists.