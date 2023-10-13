Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway kneeing Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski draws major fine

In a recent NHL game that caused widespread debate, Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway received a major fine for kneeing Columbus Blue Jackets' defenseman Zach Werenski.

This incident, which took place during the second period of the game, has garnered widespread attention and criticism.

Hathaway, known for his physical play, collided with Werenski in a manner deemed dangerous and reckless by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Knee-on-knee contact resulted in Werenski having to be assisted off of the ice and raised concerns about a possible injury to Werenski.

Hathaway was fined after kneeing Zach Werenski

Shortly after the game, Hathaway was fined by the NHL Department of Player Safety for violating league policies against kneeing.

A maximum allowable fine under its Collective Bargaining Agreement stands as evidence that Hathaway broke such regulations. The fine of $5,000 shows how seriously they view such incidents.

This incident has ignited the importance of player safety and enforced rules to help safeguard players against potentially career-ending injuries.

Hathaway's actions have drawn the ire of fans and analysts, who view such reckless conduct as having no place within sports. This incident questions the effectiveness of fines as deterrence against similar acts.

Hathaway’s teammates and coach expressed their disappointment over the incident. Hathaway himself expressed regret over the incident. He stated:

"I play a hard game, but I never want to see a guy go down like that. I hope he's okay."

This incident reminds everyone about the delicate balance between physical play and reckless endangerment in hockey. The NHL's swift action to fine Hathaway sends an important signal about their commitment to player safety.

Zach Werenski’s injury update

Zach Werenski will likely miss one to two weeks due to the knee injury following medical evaluations that revealed a quad contusion of his right knee.

Werenski's injury comes after a challenging campaign wherein his participation was limited to 13 games due to injuries such as a torn labrum and separated shoulder.

Yet, even during these times of pain, he proved crucial to the Columbus Blue Jackets with 245 regular-season points in 417 regular-season games plus 13 Stanley Cup Playoff points in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

As Werenski recovers, the Blue Jackets have called up defenseman David Jiricek from Cleveland of the American Hockey League in hopes that it can expedite his healing and swift return.

Everyone involved hopes he makes a full recovery and makes his comeback soon.