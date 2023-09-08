Flyers GM addresses Carter Hart's Instagram activities which raised trade speculations

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has opened up about Carter Hart's Instagram activities.

Hart is Philadelphia's starting goaltender and it was noticed that he had removed the Flyers from his bio. He also turned his account to private. which caused some fans to speculate he had been traded.

All summer, Hart has been in the middle of trade rumors, as some think Daniel Briere will move him. However, Briere says that is not the case and did open up on Hart's Instagram activities.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet reported on Twitter/X:

"Regarding Carter Hart privatizing his Instagram+removing the Philadelphia Flyers from the account, GM Danny Briere says there's nothing to it, that he talked to Hart, who's excited for this coming Flyers season, and that, as of now, he expects him to be at camp and ready to go."

Expand Tweet

The hope for Philadelphia Flyers fans is that Hart is focused on being part of the team and will be the team's starting goaltender this season. Hart is one of the best young goalies in the NHL and although Philadelphia is rebuilding, his age matches with when they will likely be competitive again.

Briere has also been clear he is not interested in trading Hart.

"I see Carter being the goalie of the future. He's still young. He's still part of what we'd like to build here. He fits into that window. It would have to be a crazy load of a haul to even consider trading him."

With Briere having no interest in trading Hart, as long as he keeps playing as he does, he will be the Flyers' goalie for the long-term future.

Carter Hart's NHL stats

Carter Hart was drafted 48th overall in 2016 by the Philadelphia Flyers and made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season.

Since coming into the NHL, Hart has taken over the net for Philadelphia and is 84-84-26 with a 2.96 GAA and a .906 SV% in his career.

Last season, Hart went 22-23-10 with a 2.94 GAA and a .907 SV% which was a great bounceback season after two just decent years. It will be interesting to see how he does in the upcoming season.