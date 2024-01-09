Flyers GM discloses reason behind Cutter Gauthier's trade out of Philadelphia

Insider information from Pierre LeBrun, among multiple reporters, has said that Cutter Gauthier, the 2023 Philadelphia Flyers draft pick, was unwilling to sign with the team. He may have also actively avoided meeting with the Flyers' front office to discuss their plans. This prompted the Flyers to make a move, trading Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick.

“He looked at us at the draft and told us that he was built to be a Flyer. Wanted to be a Flyer. A few months later, he told us that he didn’t want to be a Flyer.”- Danny Briere (Flyers GM)

According to LeBrun and Frank Seravalli, Cutter Gauthier's reluctance to join the Flyers was evident during the 2024 World Juniors tournament in Sweden. Reports have suggested that he attempted to avoid discussions with the Flyers brass.

Despite Flyers GM Danny Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones being present at the tournament to meet with Gauthier, it appears that no such meeting took place. Gauthier, who led Team USA to a gold medal in the tournament, has been a standout player at Boston College in his sophomore season.

Briere on what happened at WJC: "Nothing happened. We tried to (meet) but they would not engage as far as a reason why. We just wanted to be able to present our case, & tell them what we were doing here, & where this organization is going. Unfortunately, we never got the chance."

Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale. Dissecting the trade

In a trade tonight that happened in the middle of the Flyers matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Flyers sent Cutter Gauthier, the 2022 fifth overall draft pick, to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported that Cutter Gauthier made it clear to the Flyers that he did not want to continue with the organization, leading to the trade tonight.

The Flyers, despite facing the challenge of one of their top prospects refusing to sign, managed to secure Jamie Drysdale. Drysdale was a highly regarded defenseman, although he has yet to live up to the hype placed on him when drafted.

Drysdale, a 21-year-old defenseman, was the sixth overall pick by the Ducks in the 2020 draft. With 123 NHL games under his belt, he is considered one of the best young defensemen in the league.

Despite missing most of the previous season due to a torn labrum, Drysdale is signed to a reasonable $2.3 million cap hit for the next three seasons.