Flyers HC John Tortorella encourages players getting into "innocent trouble" in Las Vegas

In a recent exchange with NHL insider Kevin Kurz, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella defended his team's decision to spend four nights in Las Vegas last month. The candid conversation revealed Tortorella's unique perspective on how letting players get into "innocent trouble" can have a positive impact on their performance in the National Hockey League.

He previously said:

"I think you should go out together and maybe even get into a little bit of innocent trouble. Not bad trouble, innocent trouble along the way. I think that’s good for the camaraderie of the team.”

John Tortorella's assertion that spending time in Las Vegas, a city known for its vibrant nightlife, can be beneficial to professional athletes initially raised eyebrows. However, the coach's comments reveal a deeper understanding of the mental and emotional aspects of playing at the highest level of hockey. Tortorella told Kurz:

"When Vegas first came into the league, I think when I was in Columbus, we were one of the first teams to go out there. We made sure we went out there early because I do believe — I think it's healthy.

"If you play guilty, maybe you're out a little bit late at night or something like that, and you shouldn't be. Do you come back and play guilty? I think that's a big part of playing in the National Hockey League—playing guilty."

John Tortorella's concept of playing guilty refers to the idea that players who enjoy a night out or experience a bit of indulgence are more likely to return to the ice with a sense of responsibility and motivation.

The coach acknowledged the initial skepticism he faced when his team decided to spend time in Las Vegas:

"I remember we went out, and a lot of people were questioning, what are they going to do? But they're going to be ready."

John Tortorella on why players shouldn't be overly monitored

John Tortorella also emphasized that he doesn't believe players should be overly monitored or restricted during such trips:

"If we have to worry about that with these guys, then we've got the wrong people. But I just think we're a little stiff that way. That's part of being a professional athlete—to be able to blow off a little steam, to be able to get together with a group of guys, and maybe get into a little bit of innocent trouble along the way."

The coach's perspective is grounded in the belief that these athletes should be trusted to make responsible decisions:

"I think it's good for the clubs. So, no. I'm glad they have opportunities to get out."

The Flyers' recent performance has been less than stellar, with only five wins out of 12 games and currently ranking sixth in the Metropolitan Division.