In a recent interview, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella did not hesitate when expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of the NHL, particularly regarding player safety and the handling of hits. The catalyst for Tortorella's comments was a recent incident involving Luke Hughes, a promising young player who luckily escaped injury after a questionable hit.

Tortorella was primarily irate with the officials during the game. He did not like it when Garnet Hathaway received a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Luke Hughes. So, he criticized the league's approach to hitting, emphasizing the need for players to better protect themselves.

In an interview with Flyers reporter Jordan Hall, Tortorella said:

"I'm glad the kid (Luke Hughes) isn't hurt. A really good player, young man in this league. But that's a problem in our league right now. Our players in this league do not put enough emphasis on making sure you're protecting yourself from hits like that. Making sure you absorb hits like that.

"We've kind of tried to turn this league into a no-hit league. Now people aren't ready to be hit. I think it's a lost art in how you take hits. I do think looking at the clip, I think (Hughes) thinks it's icing. A mistake was made. We've got good refs, we've got good linesmen. A mistake was made last night and what bothers me is we had to suffer for that mistake, losing a player."

The Flyers coach specifically pointed out that the league's attempt to eliminate big hits has created a situation where players instinctively raise their arms even when a hit is legal. He said:

"But I believe the league, it's a no-go. There is nothing wring with the play. It shouldn't even have been a penalty. It screams to the athletes in our game, be prepared to be hit, because big hits are allowed.

"Nowadays I'm not so sure because everyone puts their arms up when there's a big hit. It makes me sick what goes on in the league here on big hits. That's part of the game."

Tortorella argued for a return to the fundamentals of the sport, emphasizing that hits are a crucial aspect of the game and should be allowed without unnecessary intervention:

"I'm not trying to run down the league, I just think we've taken away the policing of the game from the players, with all the new rules we've taken away the policing of the game. It should belong to the players. It comes into how the game it's a fast game, which is fantastic. The skill in the game is fantastic."

Flyers HC on recent rule changes

Tortorella acknowledged the positive aspects of recent rule changes but insisted that the foundation of the NHL, which includes physical play and the ability to absorb hits, should not be compromised. The Flyers coach said:

"I think some of the rule changes we've made have improved the game. But I just don't think we should take the foundation of the National Hockey League out.

"Hits are allowed. Back in the day, and I'm not trying to go way back, but you've got to learn how to take a hit. That's a big play in winning games is taking a hit to make a play, and being braced to take these hits."

The Flyers coach further added:

"And if you do have a big hit you shouldn't have to fight someone two seconds later because it's a big hit. That's what I don't get. Not blaming anybody, I just don't like where that part of the game is going. That's a foundation of the National Hockey League. It's a man's game. We've got it convoluted a little bit."

These candid remarks from the Flyers HC shed light on the ongoing debate surrounding player safety, rules change and the balance between preserving the essence of ice hockey's physicality.