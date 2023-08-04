Flyers President provides damning update on veteran defenceman's NHL future - "It's a very really difficult time"

Flyers president Keith Jones recently provided a disheartening update on veteran defenseman Ryan Ellis, suggesting that he may have played his final NHL game due to a severe torn psoas muscle in his back.

Jones empathized with Ellis's uncertain situation, drawing from his own experiences at the end of his career when faced with similar uncertainties.

"We all wish for Ryan just as a human being, because I've been through that at the end of my career when there's uncertainty about whether you would come back or not and then dealing with the reality of not coming back. It's a tough time. It's a very really difficult time. I'm very sympathetic to what he's gone through." Jones said

The torn psoas muscle, a crucial component in core stability, poses a significant challenge for Ellis's potential return to the ice. Despite the relentless efforts to explore all options, including potential surgical intervention, the outlook for the player's NHL future remains bleak.

"I think that he's exhausting everything that he can in order to play, like we all do. You never want to have the void of not doing something that you'd love to do. He did it very effectively when he played so it's got to be really difficult."

Jones spoke with genuine sympathy for Ellis, acknowledging the emotional turmoil that comes with grappling with the reality of not being able to pursue one's passion.

Having witnessed Ellis's prowess and effectiveness during his playing days, the Flyers' president recognizes the difficult choice the defenseman must face in accepting the potential end of his illustrious NHL career.

As the hockey world anxiously awaits further updates on Ellis's condition, fans and colleagues alike are rallying behind the seasoned defenseman, sending their best wishes for his well-being.

If this indeed marks the end of Ellis's NHL journey, his legacy as a talented and dedicated player will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and within the hockey community.

Philadelphia Flyers receive promising injury updates

Philadelphia Flyers President Keith Jones announced that forwards Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson are expected to return for training camp after overcoming injuries.

Couturier, a two-time 30-goal scorer, and Selke Trophy winner, had back surgery twice since last playing in December 2021, while Atkinson had surgery to repair a herniated disk in December 2022.

Both players are now fully ready for the upcoming season after a full offseason of training. However, defenseman Ryan Ellis is unlikely to continue his playing career due to a torn psoas muscle in his back, leaving the Flyers and fans saddened by the unfortunate news.