Ivan Fedotov, a 26-year-old Philadelphia Flyers prospect, has spoken out for the first time since being involved in a controversial arrest in Russia last July.

Fedotov got into trouble last year when the Russian government arrested him for evading the country's mandatory one-year military service. According to reports, the 26-year-old purchased a fake ID to avoid serving in the Russian military.

In a press conference held by his KHL team, CSKA Moscow, on Monday, Fedotov spoke to the media for the first time about his arrest (via The Inquirer):

“All citizens liable for military service in the country must repay their debt to their homeland,” the 26-year-old Fedotov said, according to a translation of Russian station Match TV’s transcript.

“You can argue for a long time, but the law is the law. It must be observed. Everyone, in one way or another, repays the debt to the motherland.”

Fedotov is a Russian goaltender who was drafted 188th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015. He was transferred to a remote military base in Russia's far north to serve out his mandatory year of service after his arrest last year. He was arrested on July 1, 2022, in St. Petersburgh.

Ivan Fedotov unlikely to return to Flyers for 2023-24 season

Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 16

Ivan Fedotov signed a one-year contract with the Flyers in 2022. As his time with the Russian military comes to an end, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that the contract he signed with them last year will begin with the 2023-24 season.

However, as Fedotov has completed his one-year military service with the Russian army, the KHL registered his name for the 2023-24 season and said that his NHL contract with the Flyers does not have any legitimate binding for the upcoming season.

Hence, the Philadelphia Flyers will have to wait at least a year for the services of Ivan Fedotov. The NHL team, though, has not commented on the newly developed story. According to The Inquirer, Fedetov has plans to stay in the KHL as he's been out of shape for some time.

