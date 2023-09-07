Flyers snap up bargain RFA center who leads team scoring in calendar year with new $4,200,000 million contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a significant move to secure the services of their rising star, Morgan Frost. The 24-year-old center and the Flyers recently inked a new two-year contract worth $4.2 million, with an average annual value of $2.1 million, as per reports.

This deal ensures that Frost remains a restricted free agent (RFA) when the contract expires, giving the Flyers continued control over his future with the team.

Frost's journey to this contract extension was marked by a remarkable performance during the 2023 season. He had signed a one-year "prove-it" deal last season, and he certainly lived up to expectations.

From the beginning of the year 2023, Frost emerged as a pivotal figure in the Flyers' lineup, leading the team in scoring with an impressive 32 points, consisting of 12 goals and 20 assists, over the course of 45 games.

To put Frost's second-half surge into context, he outperformed some notable players in the league during the same timeframe. For instance, he surpassed the production of Alex DeBrincat, who recorded 30 points (14 goals and 16 assists) in 46 games since January 1st, with 19 of those points coming at even strength. DeBrincat subsequently signed a significant four-year, $31.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings in July.

Frost's Impressive season stats and contract extension with the Flyers

Frost's overall season statistics are equally impressive. He concluded the year with 19 goals and 27 assists in 81 games, securing his status as a vital contributor to the Flyers' offense. Notably, he ranked fourth on the team with a total of 46 points, with a remarkable 41 of those points being generated at even strength – the highest on the entire team.

Reflecting on his performance and the journey leading to this contract extension, Frost shared his thoughts at his end-of-season press conference in April. He expressed pride in his accomplishments and acknowledged the room for improvement in his game.

He recognized the magnitude of each year he plays in the league and remains committed to his continuous growth and development as a player.

"Just on a personal level, I’m pretty proud of the way I handled things this year, Still, I think I could have been a lot better and could have done a lot of things better. I think I still have a tremendous amount of room for improvement. I did say it was the biggest year of my life. I think I’m probably going to say that every year that I play in this league."