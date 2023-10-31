Former AHL legend recalls Matthew Perry's hilarious performance in hockey game, after FRIENDS star's death

Recently, the world of entertainment mourned the tragic passing of beloved icon Matthew Perry, most renowned as Chandler Bing in "Friends".

One particularly touching tribute came from none other than former American Hockey League (AHL) icon Mike Eruzione.

Mike Eruzione's thoughts on Matthew Perry

Mike Eruzione, who is widely respected in ice hockey circles, recently recalled an amusing encounter he had with Matthew Perry of "Friends". Although lacking professional training, Perry nonetheless held an avid passion for hockey; their paths crossed during a charity game.

Eruzione tweeted:

“RIP Matthew Perry my fellow Hockey player we had fun playing together and raising money for so many charities. You always had a great smile on your face. Even when you didn’t score a goal.”

Mike Eruzione recounted Perry's performance during a 1994 charity match they both participated in together. Although Matthew Perry may not have displayed finesse on the ice, Eruzione appreciated his spirit.

The hockey legend's reminiscence of Matthew Perry echoes what fans and friends think about him. According to them, he was a man of humor, heart, and humility.

Perry will be missed as his zest for life and ability to bring happiness and laughter into people's lives through acting will be dearly felt by all who knew him.

Background of Mike Eruzione

Mike Eruzione hails from Winthrop, Massachusetts. His rise to AHL fame stands as a testament to his hard work, passion and perseverance.

Eruzione's devotion to hockey became apparent from an early age. While attending Boston University and becoming one of their star players, he led his team to four NCAA tournaments and two national titles. He soon found himself being drafted by the AHL.

The winger quickly established himself as one of the premier players in the AHL with his speed, agility and strategic acumen. He was revered for his exceptional ability to read a game, anticipate opponent moves and make swift decisions.

Eruzione's greatest achievement did not occur within the AHL but on an international stage. He captained the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team against Soviet Russia, the game known as "Miracle on Ice". Eruzione scored the winning goal engraving himself forever into hockey lore.

The 69-year-old may have retired from professional hockey after his Olympic victory, yet his influence remains profound on the game.

He remains an ardent promoter and champion of hockey in every aspect; fighting tirelessly for its development at grassroots levels. He garnered numerous honors, including induction into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.