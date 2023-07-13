Former Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno experienced a bitter disappointment when he was benched by head coach Jim Montgomery for Game 7 of the Bruins' playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Despite his contributions in the previous six games, Foligno was left to watch the pivotal game from the press box. This decision left a lasting impact on the veteran winger and contributed to his departure from the Bruins.

Foligno, known for his leadership qualities in the Boston Bruins dressing room, expressed his disappointment during an interview on the 'Cam And Strick Podcast' with host Andy Strickland. He revealed that Montgomery's decision to bench him for the crucial Game 7 on April 30 will never sit well with him.

The experienced winger admitted that being left out of such an important game was unexpected and deeply hurtful. As a competitor, Foligno emphasized that this is the time of year players live for, and being sidelined for a do-or-die playoff game was difficult to accept.

Foligno said:

“That’s something you don’t prepare yourself for, or even think is gonna happen, I mean, that’s something ‘Monty’ (Jim Montgomery) and I discussed ... and I’ll keep that private ... but it didn’t sit well with me. I think he knows that. It never will. When you’re a competitor, this is the time of year you play for. That one didn’t really sit well and never will.”

Foligno's disappointment didn't end there, as shortly after the incident, he and Taylor Hall were traded by the Boston Bruins to the Chicago Blackhawks on June 26. The 35-year-old forward holds onto the memory of being scratched from Game 7 as his final experience with the Bruins.

Boston Bruins' early playoff exit despite a strong roster

Reflecting on the Boston Bruins' early playoff exit, Foligno shared the sentiments of many Bruins fans, expressing bewilderment at the team's inability to capitalize on their 3-1 series lead. The Bruins, who had the best record and most points in NHL regular season history, fell short in the playoffs, leaving Foligno with a sense of frustration.

Foligno acknowledged the strength of the Boston Bruins roster, hailing it as one of the best teams he has ever played on. He credited General Manager Don Sweeney for assembling a group with exceptional depth and no apparent weaknesses. However, the team's failure to advance in the playoffs remains a sore point for Foligno and the entire organization.

While Foligno has come to terms with the benching and has had discussions with Montgomery about the incident, he hopes to never experience a similar situation in the future.

