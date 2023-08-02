Former Bruins HC indicates Brad Marchand's biggest challenge should he become next captain

In a recent episode of The Cam & Strick Podcast, former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy expressed his belief that Brad Marchand could be an excellent choice as the team's next captain.

As the Bruins contemplate their leadership options for the upcoming season, Cassidy highlighted Marchand's unique combination of qualities that make him a strong candidate for captaincy.

Cassidy began by acknowledging that finding the perfect mix of leadership qualities in a captain is no easy task.

However, Cassidy pointed out:

"I do. Not that many guys are the perfect kind of mix of everything right. I think Bergeron was good at that. He led by example. He's still the hardest worker in practice, he made sure you know everyone felt welcome and was a good teammate to one another, set some of those rules that Zdeno (Chara) would put in place so"

Now, with the captaincy position potentially up for grabs, Cassidy believes that Brad Marchand possesses many of the attributes necessary to take up the mantle. Cassidy said:

"You know, Brad will be a great leader in terms of leading by example will to win, been there, done it."

However, Cassidy also acknowledged that the one challenge Marchand might face as captain would be effectively communicating and connecting with the younger players entering the league:

"He'll just have to learn how to deal with the younger players that are coming into the league, still haven't found their traction, right? That will be the one challenge for Brad, because he's got high expectations of everybody.

"And that's just the way he is. There's nothing wrong with that. But how he communicates with those guys would probably be, as my guess would be, as big as challenge if he's the guy."

Marchand's competitive nature and demand for excellence could prove challenging for some younger players who are still finding their footing in the NHL. It will be essential for Marchand to strike a balance between pushing his teammates to reach their potential and offering them the support and guidance they need to grow and develop.

Cassidy admits Bruins have got options

Ultimately, Cassidy emphasized that the Bruins have several strong candidates to choose from when selecting their next captain:

"You know, they've got some core pieces in Pastrnak or McAvoy that I'm sure they'll consider. But at the end of the day, they've got good choices."

As the Bruins approach the new season, the captaincy decision will be a crucial one.