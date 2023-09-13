P.K. Subban played in the NHL for 13 years. He was drafted by the Canadiens in the 2007 NHL Draft and played 434 games for the team. In 2016, Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators. After continuing his career with the Predators and then the New Jersey Devils, Subban announced his retirement from hockey in September 2022.

Jimmy Hockeyy's post on July 16, 2023, reminisced P.K. Subban's time in the league. It outlined his achievements, showcased his hockey prowess and even wished to have him back in the NHL.

Former Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw made a belittling comment against PK Subban on the post. Shaw's comment read:

"You do know all his teammates hated him right"

Most of the replies to Shaw's comments were trolling Subban, but one specific comment by user wiillbelke caught the former center's eyes which read:

"@shawz65 I think I know why you hate him"

The fan's comment prompted a reply from Shaw:

"@wiillbelke well more the one reason I dislike him. (he's a bad arrogant person who only cares about himself)"

Andrew Shaw's shot at P.K. Subban's character had a fan flaming him in support of 'The Subbanator.'

Shaw was a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015. He did not shy away showing off his achievements to the fan flaming him:

"@lol_ion_use this two time Stanley cup champ baby! Eat them apples"

The fan retorted with a fierce statement:

Shaw hasn't replied to the latest comment.

It's interesting to note that P.K. Subban and Andrew Shaw never played together. Subban was traded from Canadiens at the start of 2016, and Shaw was brought in just later.

P.K. Subban's retirement annoucement shocked hockey world

On Sept. 20, 2022, The Subbanator announced his retirement from NHL. The announcement shocked everyone in the hockey world.

Referencing Don Cherry's series of hockey highlight videos from 1989, his post read:

"I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy. To this day, I still dream about it."

P.K. Subban then said:

"However, the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire."

