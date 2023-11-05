Former Islanders legend Zdeno Chara clocks whopping 3:19:19 at NYC Marathon

Former NHL legend and New York Islanders great Zdeno Chara clocked an impressive 3 hours, 19 minutes and 19 seconds at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. This remarkable achievement showcases Chara's determination and endurance beyond the ice rink as he tackled the challenging 26.2-mile course through the five boroughs of the Big Apple.

Zdeno Chara, a Slovak former professional ice hockey defenceman, had a storied career in the National Hockey League spanning 24 seasons. He showcased his talent with several NHL teams, including the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, between 1997 and 2022.

A towering figure at 6-feet-9, Chara was a seven-time NHL All-Star, a Norris Trophy winner, and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. He was also honored with the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011. Known for his gritty and hard-hitting style, Chara was a force to be reckoned with on the ice.

The Slovakian is no stranger to marathon running. He previously participated in the Boston Marathon this past April, finishing with an impressive time of 3 hours, 38 minutes and 23 seconds. Despite the toll his demanding hockey career took on his body, Chara's commitment to challenging himself and pushing his limits led him to embrace marathon running.

According to The U.S. Sun, Chara said:

"What brought me to marathons was challenging myself but also the curiosity. I was always a fan of endurance sports, where people push their limits and try to prove that it's possible,"

Zdeno Chara is not alone in his pursuit of endurance challenges, as other athletes, including Olympic gold medalist bobsledder Steve Mesler, have also turned to marathon running to rekindle the thrill of pushing their boundaries.

More on the marathon event participated by Zdeno Chara

The TCS New York City Marathon attracts a diverse field of participants, including everyday citizens aiming to check off a bucket list item and competitive runners looking to conquer one of the sport's most iconic events.

In the 2022 edition of the race, Kenya's Evan Chebet clinched the men's title with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, while fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi secured the women's victory in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds.

The NYC Marathon has become an annual celebration of human endurance and determination, with runners from all walks of life coming together to push themselves to the limit. Zdeno Chara's impressive finish adds another chapter to his legacy, proving that even after a long and grueling hockey career, he's not done pushing his physical boundaries.