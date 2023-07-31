Former Kraken player's partner hilariously reveals hardest part of being a hockey wife - "It's not the hits"

In a recent Reddit post on Seattle Kraken, the hockey community got a hilarious insight into the life of a hockey wife. Thanks to Lexi Brown, the wife of American former professional ice hockey right winger, JT Brown.

As a TV analyst for the Seattle Kraken at Root Sports Northwest, JT Brown has left his mark on the ice. But, it seems his wife has her own take on the challenges that come with being a hockey wife.

Lexi Brown didn't shy away from revealing what she considers to be the hardest parts of her role as a hockey wife.

Lexi read a line from a novel:

"The waiting in the hits and I'm a hockey wife twice over."

Then she gave her own opinion on it:

"I don't know how many times I have to keep saying this, but it is not the hits. It's the pasta."

Firstly, Lexi addressed the suspense and anticipation that accompanies each game:

"The waiting in the hits."

However, it was Lexi's second revelation that truly brought a smile to readers' faces. Despite all expectations, the hardest part of being a hockey wife, according to her, is not the high-impact hits but rather eating pasta over and over.

"It's the pasta," Lexi added. "You have to eat so much pasta for breakfast. Pasta for lunch. Pasta for pre-game. Pasta for post-game. It is just pasta pasta pasta pasta."

JT Brown had a modest but noteworthy NHL career spanning seven seasons. Over this period, he played in 365 games, recording 23 goals, 49 assists, and a total of 72 points. His final NHL season was in 2018-19 before he transitioned to play professionally in other leagues.

