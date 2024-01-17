Former Maple Leafs NHLer suggests ideal fix for Toronto, and it's not replacing coach Sheldon Keefe

Amid the recent woes of the Toronto Maple Leafs, former NHL defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo has shared his take on what he thinks could be an ideal solution for the team.

Interestingly, Colaiacovo tweeted that fans and critics should be more receptive of coach Sheldon Keefe:

"People need to relax about the coach. Leafs are playing a 3rd goalie -have 1 really good defensemen Fix those problems 1st"

As Colaiacova noted, the Maple Leafs are playing their third-string goaltender amid an apparent lack of defense. By addressing those areas, the team could begin to reverse their fortunes.

The former NHLer's emphasis on addressing goaltending and bolstering the defensive lineup have led to the Maple Leafs' struggles.

There have been challenges in the goaltending department, whether due to injuries or performance issues. Additionally, Colaiacovo points out the team's reliance on one standout defenseman indicates a potential lack of defensive depth or performance concerns on the blue line.

Edmonton Oilers beat Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2

The Edmonton Oilers achieved a historic milestone with a franchise-record 11th consecutive victory, rallying to beat the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Ryan McLeod played a pivotal role, contributing a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl, Derek Ryan and Evan Bouchard also found the back of the net for Edmonton.

Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, the Oilers bounced back. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves, solidifying his strong performance in the last 17 starts, going 15-2.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, slumped to their fourth consecutive loss. Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, but they couldn't secure the lead. Coach Sheldon Keefe said:

“Once again, you don’t find a way to win a game when you’ve got a lead, and that burns here, especially on a night like this, where I thought our guys played a really good hockey game"

“They played very hard. Ultimately, when you’re not scoring, like we aren’t scoring here in this little stretch, you’ve got to find ways to win 2-1. And that’s tough to do, especially in this building against that team.”

The game had a playoff-like intensity. McLeod's return from illness proved impactful, contributing to key plays that helped Edmonton secure the victory. Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 11 games with an assist.