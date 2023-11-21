Former NHL referee Tim Peel found himself at the center of a social media storm after taking to Twitter to criticize an Edmonton reporter's question directed at hockey superstar Connor McDavid. Peel's tweet, accompanied by a screenshot of a private conversation with Mark Spector, Sr. columnist, shed light on a heated exchange that escalated quickly.

Peel's initial tweet addressed a question posed to McDavid about whether he would prefer to win 4-1, a query Peel deemed "idiotic." He defended McDavid's performance and expressed frustration with the nature of the question, stating:

"This is why some players don’t want to play in Canada. Connor played his a*s off tonight! #LetsGoOilers."

The situation took a more contentious turn when Peel shared a private conversation with Spector, revealing a confrontational exchange between the two. Spector's response:

"Thanks for piling on Tim. I'll remember that the next time you f*** up," set the tone for the subsequent back-and-forth.

In the conversation, Peel defended his critique of the reporter's question, asserting:

"Well, it's a stupid question. Of course, they'd like to win 4-1."

Spector, not mincing words, accused Peel of lacking the courage to answer questions about his refereeing decisions. Peel retorted:

"Quit being so sensitive"

The tension between the two escalated as Peel took a swipe at Spector's lack of playing experience, stating:

"Grow some balls Mark. Never played the game."

Mark responded defiantly:

"Been around it long enough to know a horse s**t ref when I see one Tim. I've been very good to read for my whole career. 35 years. Thanks for noticing."

Peel's final response labeled Spector as a:

"f*ing fraud buddy."

A close look at Tim Peel's NHL career as a referee

Tim Peel, a former NHL referee with a career spanning over two decades has officiated 1,362 regular-season games and 90 playoff matches. It includes prestigious events like the 2012 All-Star Game and the 2014 Olympics.

Despite his contributions, Peel faced mounting criticizm, upon social media's rise, as fans and media outlets regularly scrutinized his missed calls and faults. A pivotal moment occurred in 2016, when Peel, suspended by the NHL, shared a tequila shot with media personality Greg Wyshynski, known for critiquing his errors.

In 2021, a hot mic captured Peel during a game, admitting to calling a tripping penalty to bias against Nashville. According to The Athletic, Peel was recorded saying:

“It wasn’t much, but I wanted to get a f****** penalty against Nashville.”

Although Tim Peel had announced his retirement, the NHL promptly terminated his officiating career. This incident was discussed at length, with players like Matt Duchene expressing shock at Peel's comments.

Post-retirement, Tim Peel entered the hockey media sphere, facing challenges. During the 2022 Western Conference finals, he drew criticism for a deleted tweet expressing "KARMA!" after an injury to Colorado's Nazem Kadri. This sums up Peel's controversial officiating career.