Former NHL referee sparks controversy after ridiculing Evgeny Kuznetsov's shootout routine

Former NHL referee Tim Peel recently ignited a firestorm of controversy when he took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Washington Capitals' star player Evgeny Kuznetsov's unique shootout routine. Peel's comments have rekindled discussions about the role of officials in the game and how they interact with players, fans, and the wider hockey community.

Peel posted a tweet that became the center of a significant controversy. Peel expressed his disapproval of Kuznetsov's shootout antics with a tweet that read,

"I’m sure this will be a hot topic with Colin Campbell and the Department of Hockey Ops. This was not the intention when the shootout was brought in. Plays like this make a mockery of our game. The next time he does this, the goalie should charge and rip his head off! I’m sure @Jeremy_Roenick and I will discuss this on Snipes&Stripes tomm."

This tweet immediately raised eyebrows, not only because it was a rare instance of a former NHL official publicly criticizing a player but also due to the harsh and violent language used.

Tim Peel's career as an NHL referee is an illustrious one, spanning over two decades. He worked his first NHL game on October 21, 1999, and officiated 1,362 regular-season games and 90 more in the playoffs. His resume includes high-profile events like the 2012 All-Star Game, the 2014 Olympics, the 2017 Winter Classic, and the 2009 Winter Classic.

More on Evgeny Kuznetsov and Gretzky's disapproval

Evgeny Kuznetsov has occasionally introduced unconventional moves and routines during shootouts, a part of the game where players can showcase their skills in a one-on-one showdown with the opposing goaltender.

On April 2, 2023, Wayne Gretzky made clear his strong disapproval of Kuznetsov's innovative tactic during a pregame panel discussion on TNT.

As the Capitals prepared to take on the New York Rangers, Gretzky left no room for doubt about his feelings. In reaction to a highlight reel, he said,

"I hate it."

Gretzky also advocated for a rule modification and put forth the idea of implementing a time clock similar to the one used in baseball. Gretzky further recommended the imposition of a stringent time constraint for carrying out shootout attempts, emphasizing:

"You get seven seconds, eight seconds. That's my opinion."