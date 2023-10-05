Former NHL scout shoots down early hype around Logan Cooley - "He won't even be in the lineup" 

Logan Cooley has the goal of the NHL preseason so far and a ton of hype around his rookie season with the Arizona Coyotes.

Cooley was drafted third overall in 2022 by the Coyotes and played last season at the University of Minnesota. In his freshman season, he put up 60 points in 39 games and shocked many when he signed his pro deal and decided not to go back to college.

In the preseason, Cooley has played well and looks like he will have a prominent role on the Coyotes.

However, former NHL scout Grant McCagg spoke on The Sick Podcast and tried to slow down the hype on the forward:

"I mean, I heard media in the last week and a lot of fans talking about how fantastic a preseason Logan Cooley has had. And, I mean, they're basing it on seeing that one highlight. And they didn't watch the games. And that's what scouts do. They watch the whole game, they don't watch highlight packages.

"They watch every shift, they watch a player away from the puck, because NHL coaches want players that are going to be responsible away from the puck. You have to keep the puck out of your own net, in addition to scoring."

McCagg added:

"If he scores one beautiful, pretty goal and is on the ice for five goals against on average, he's not going to, he won't even be in the lineup after a while. Like, sure coaches like to see a pretty goal but they don't want to see five goals against for every goal that you're in on either."

Expand Tweet

Former scout doesn't think Logan Cooley can last if he doesn't improve play without the puck

Of course, Logan Cooley did have a highlight-reel goal that went viral on social media. That has no doubt added hype around his name heading into the 2023-24 NHL season.

However, McCagg doesn't think Cooley will be in the lineup until he can develop his game when he doesn't have the puck:

"So, he'll have to develop his play away from the puck. And when he does that, then he'll be playing regular and in the top two roles in Arizona. Will it be to start the season? It's hard to say. But it's just an example of that you have to watch the entire game when you're scouting."

Currently, Logan Cooley is projected to be the Arizona Coyotes' second line center alongside Dylan Guenther and Jason Zucker.

Arizona is set to open its 2023-24 NHL season on Oct. 13 on the road against the New Jersey Devils. The Coyotes will have its home opener on Oct. 21 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Poll : Do you agree with this former NHL scout? Yes No 0 votes