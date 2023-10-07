Former NHLer Valeri Bure's wife Candace lauds husband's specific trait that shaped her life

In a recent episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, actress and television personality, Candace Cameron Bure took a moment to shine a spotlight on her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure. Candace couldn't help but praise a specific trait that has significantly impacted her life: Valeri's unwavering commitment and consistency.

Candace shared:

"I'm totally bragging on my husband right now, which I do it. I love it. Other guys would say like, Oh, we want to train with you and your brother and your dad sometime. And guys during every summer would come and train. And I'm telling you, a lot of them only made it a week or two. Totally. They couldn't hang."

She continued by highlighting Valerie's exceptional dedication, saying:

"No matter how hard it was, no matter how he felt, it was like, this is what I do. I show up and I'm consistent. And he's been such a model for me and my life. And even though I'm not a professional athlete, mine doesn't come in a physical form, but he has helped model showing up every day."

Candace emphasized that Valerie's consistency has not only impacted her but also their children.

"He's modeled that for me in my work as a mom. He's modeled that for our kids, and it's been invaluable," she said.

In a world where consistency often leads to success, Valeri Bure's unwavering commitment to showing up every day has not only shaped his own life but has also left an indelible mark on the lives of those around him, especially his loving wife, Candace.

The Story of Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron's Enduring Journey

Valeri Bure spent a decade in the league from 1994 to 2005, playing for teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, and others. He crossed paths with Candace Cameron at one of his hockey games in 1994, and the couple decided to tie the knot on June 22, 1996, when Candace was 20 and Valeri was 22. Candace recently shared photos from their wedding, expressing her enduring love for him.

Since their marriage, they've welcomed three children and ventured into the wine industry together. Their children include Natasha, born in 1998, Lev Valerievich in 2000, and Maksim Valerievich in 2002.

Candace Cameron Bure, born in 1976 in Los Angeles, is a well-known American actress and television personality. She began her career in commercials, gradually transitioning to roles in shows like Full House, where she played DJ Tanner.

After a hiatus to focus on motherhood, she returned to acting, finishing third on Dancing with the Stars in 2014. Candace reprised her role as DJ in the Full House spinoff, Fuller House, which premiered on Netflix in 2016.

Valeri Bure is also a two-time Olympic medalist, earning silver in 1998 and bronze in 2002 while representing Russia. He retired from professional hockey in 2005 due to back and hip injuries.