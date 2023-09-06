"I didn't really talk to players in the locker room" - Former Oilers first-overall pick explains why he couldn't get along with his teammates 

Former Edmonton Oilers first overall pick Nail Yakupov recently opened up about his struggles in a revealing podcast interview. For Yakupov, language barriers presented unexpected challenges, hindering his ability to bond with teammates and perform at their best.

Yakupov, a Russian forward, was the first overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL entry draft. Excited to join a team with established stars like Shawn Horcoff, Ales Hemsky, Sam Gagner, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Taylor Hall, Yakupov's rookie year should have been a dream come true.

However, his limited English proficiency presented unexpected hurdles. Yakupov discussed the issue on the "Dropping The Gloves" podcast:

"So because my English wasn't that good, I didn't really talk to players in the locker room. I think I had English, but I was shy to talk and hang out with the guys because when I entered the locker room, there was Shawn Horcoff, Ales Hemsky, Sam Gagner, Nuge (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins), and Hall (Taylor Hall).

"I still had a lot of respect for those guys because a couple of months ago, I was watching those players in the NHL on TV, and now I'm with them. So I had to go through this way first, to stick to those players and be a part of them, not like behind them, and be with them.

"And it was hard for me to get closer to them, you know what I'm saying? So I was shy. I was shy all the time."

While talent and skill are crucial, the ability to connect with teammates and coordinate on the ice can significantly impact a player's success.

Nail Yakupov's career saw him move from Edmonton Oilers to playing in the KHL

Nail Yakupov's story sheds light on the challenges that international athletes face when adapting to a new culture in a high-pressure sports environment.

Although Yakupov's time with the Edmonton Oilers was marked by this language barrier, he found his place in the NHL. He continued his career with the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche and now plays for Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

While Yakupov's early struggles in the Edmonton Oilers may have been challenging, they ultimately contributed to his growth as a professional athlete.