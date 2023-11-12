Former Penguins forward hails Mark Giordano for Dakota Joshua fight, commends Maple Leafs for dominant victory vs Canucks

Mark Giordano played a pivotal role in an electrifying showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Within five minutes, the game took an unforeseen turn, creating a stage for a clash that reverberated across the league.

Former Penguins forward and current NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette, using X (formerly Twitter), praised Giordano and commended the Toronto Maple Leafs for their dominant performance in this thrilling encounter.

Bissonnette's tweet read,

"Statement game last night. Leafs are back. Gio is the gift that keeps on giving. Severely underpaid. What a moment against one of the best teams in the league at home. GIO, GIO, GIO. #LeafsForever."

The focal point of the game was a heated exchange between Giordano and Canucks forward Dakota Joshua, sparked by a contentious hit on Leafs forward David Kampf. Giordano, known for his leadership on and off the ice, wasted no time in dropping the gloves with Joshua.

Notably, what made this confrontation stand out was that Giordano, a 40-year-old defenseman, assumed the enforcer role typically associated with players like Ryan Reaves. Despite the instigator penalty and subsequent 10-minute misconduct incurred by Giordano, his willingness to stand up for his teammate resonated positively among fans and NHL enthusiasts.

Despite the penalties, the Leafs secured a dominant 5-2 victory, signaling a resurgence for the Leafs in the eyes of Bissonnette.

A look at Mark Giordano's NHL career

Mark Giordano's journey began in the 2004–05 season when the Calgary Flames assigned him to the AHL's Lowell Lock Monsters, where he showcased his skills with six goals and ten assists. Despite spending time in the AHL and the Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights, Giordano made his NHL debut in 2006, marking the start of a remarkable career.

In 2007–08, seeking new challenges, Giordano ventured to HC Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Super League but returned to Calgary for the 2008–09 season with a renewed contract. His career hit a temporary setback with a shoulder injury, but he rebounded in the 2009–10 season, setting personal highs in goals and points, solidifying his place on the Flames' roster.

Named the Flames' captain in 2013, Giordano led the team through highs and lows, earning praise for his work ethic and leadership. His tenacity was evident in the 2013–14 season, overcoming a broken ankle to achieve career highs in goals and points.

Mark Giordano's impact extended beyond Calgary, becoming the first captain in Seattle Kraken history in 2021. In March 2022, he returned to his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he continued to excel on the ice.

On March 5, 2022, Giordano played his 1,000th NHL game, becoming the first player in Kraken history to reach the milestone.