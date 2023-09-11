Former Red Wings star makes a bold claim while choosing between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Slava Kozlov ignited a lively debate among hockey enthusiasts during a recent interview with the Russian website SportExpress.ru.

He was discussing the potential impact of the legendary Russian Five in today's NHL. However, it was his surprising choice between two modern-day superstars, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, that truly caught the attention of NHL fans.

During the interview, Kozlov was asked to weigh in on the age-old debate of choosing between two of the greatest players of their generation: Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Alex Ovechkin, the prolific goal-scoring machine and captain of the Washington Capitals, and Sidney Crosby, the skilled playmaker and captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kozlov's response was nothing short of bold. He unequivocally expressed his preference for Alex Ovechkin, citing a potential financial gain that could come with Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record.

Kozlov said,

“I would take Ovechkin to my team, because you can make a lot of money on him when he breaks (Wayne) Gretzky’s (NHL goals) record,”

The Red Wings and Penguins rivalry and Kozlov's career

What makes Kozlov's choice even more intriguing is the historical rivalry between the Red Wings and Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins, particularly during the mid-2000s. The rivalry sparked intense emotions among fans, making it one of the most memorable chapters in NHL history. By siding with Ovechkin, Kozlov may have won the hearts of a whole new generation of NHL fans.

Slava Kozlov, a Russian former professional ice hockey left winger, boasts an impressive resume that includes being a crucial member of the Stanley Cup-winning Detroit Red Wings teams in 1997 and 1998.

Kozlov is also renowned for his association with the famed Russian Five, a group of exceptionally skilled Russian players who left a mark on the NHL during their time together.

Slava Kozlov's career in the NHL not only included his time with the Red Wings but also stints with the Buffalo Sabres and Atlanta Thrashers. His success on the ice and his insights into the game make his opinion on the Crosby-Ovechkin debate all the more intriguing.

While the debate between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will undoubtedly continue among fans and experts, Slava Kozlov's unexpected choice adds a fresh perspective to the ongoing discussion. Ultimately, the debate between Crosby and Ovechkin shows the enduring impact of these two iconic players and the passion they ignite in hockey fans around the world.