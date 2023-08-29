Former Sabres HC shares heartwarming message upon Rick Jeanneret's demise

In a somber moment for the hockey community, former Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, who passed away at the age of 81. Ruff, who shared a close bond with Jeanneret, expressed his deep admiration and gratitude for the man who had been the voice for decades.

"He's made us, RJs made us all better. I, I know. He made me first, he made me a better person. Cause he really, he really didn't have a bad day. Um, he made me a better coach. I know Don, he's probably, he's made you a better coach. He just mentioned that. And I and I will say this, Don has done one hell of a job here with the Sabres," Ruff reminisced, his voice tinged with emotion.

Jeanneret's impact extended far beyond the ice. Ruff credited him with not only improving his coaching skills but also influencing his outlook. Known for his positive and ever-cheerful demeanor, Jeanneret's presence had a transformative effect on those around him.

As the hockey world mourns the loss of a broadcasting icon, Ruff's words stand as a testament to Jeanneret's lasting legacy. His ability to uplift spirits and enhance the lives of those he touched, both on and off the rink, will forever be cherished. The memory of Rick Jeanneret will continue to inspire players, coaches, and fans alike to strive for greatness while maintaining an unwavering spirit of positivity.

Biron discusses Jeanneret's Legacy and the Sabres' playoff prospects

Former Sabres Goaltender Martin Biron reflects on the enduring impact of iconic announcer Rick while assessing Buffalo's playoff potential. Biron, who grew up captivated by Jeanneret's calls, cherished their close friendship formed during his playing years and broadcasting partnership.

Jeanneret, the voice of the Sabres for 51 years, resonated deeply with fans through his evocative commentary. Biron noted how Jeanneret's distinctive narrations painted a vivid picture of the game, fostering a love for players like Gilbert Perreault.

Remembered for his fairness and respect, Jeanneret's descriptions never demeaned players, fostering a connection. Biron recounted how Jeanneret's commentary protected players, making him "a homer in a good way."

Regarding the Sabres' prospects, Biron expressed optimism in their offensive prowess, despite acknowledging rookie Jack Quinn's absence. He emphasized defensive improvement as key. Acknowledging the goaltending trio's potential, he highlighted their unproven status and identified crease performance as a question mark.

Biron concluded by discussing Buffalo's fervent fan base, eagerly awaiting their return to the playoffs, likening the anticipation to the celebrated Bills' revival.