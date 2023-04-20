Former Toronto Maple Leafs Nazem Kadri doesn't want to be compared to Michael Bunting

One name immediately came to mind for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and hockey fans when forward Michael Bunting was sent home from Game 1 against the Lightning for his hard hit on Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak: Nazem Kadri.

Bunting made a risky, high hit that led to both a match penalty and a suspension, just like Kadri got twice during his time in Toronto. The NHL Department of Player Safety punished Bunting with a three-game suspension for his hit on Cernak.

Due to two different postseason suspensions, the former Maple Leafs forward developed a reputation in Toronto as a playoff liability. The Kadri connection results from Bunting's 2023 adherence to the same pattern.

Kadri didn't entertain this though on his Twitter. He laughed about it in his post about the comparison

There is a slim chance Bunting played in his final game as a Maple Leaf because he will be unable to participate in Games 2, 3 and 4.

Given that the Toronto Maple Leafs are trailing Tampa Bay 1-0, and that Bunting is an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Leafs must win at least one of those games for him to have a chance to play in Game 5.

Kadri was known as a playoff liability for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Throughout the first-round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Bruins in 2018, Kadri was suspended for three games. Kadri was forced to miss Games 2, 3 and 4 of the series due to a high hit on Tommy Wingels in Game 1. Boston ultimately defeated Toronto in seven games.

Kadri was once more suspended early in the team's 2019 first-round series against Boston. Kadri was suspended for six games after engaging in cross-checking against Jake DeBrusk in Game 2.

He was absent for the remainder of the series against the Maple Leafs. They lost the series in seven games.

In part because he failed to avoid difficulty in the playoffs, Kadri was traded to the Avalanche in the summer of 2019.

Kadri's antics did not instantly improve after moving to Colorado. He struck Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the head during the 2021 playoffs, earning him an eight-game suspension.

The completion of his ban coincided with the Avalanche's elimination from the playoffs in Game 6 against the Golden Knights, and therefore he did not participate in the postseason again.

But in 2022, Kadri had the final laugh.

He was a key contributor to Colorado's Stanley Cup victory over Tampa Bay. After raising the Cup, he went on to denounce anyone who had called him a "playoff liability" while he was in Toronto.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will never forget Khadri for this.

