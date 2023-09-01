"Fowler could be Price like in net!" - NHL fans react as Canadiens drop BTS footage from draft talks with Jacob Fowler

NHL fans are buzzing with excitement as the Montreal Canadiens recently dropped behind-the-scenes footage from their draft talks with Jacob Fowler.

The team took to Twitter to make the thrilling announcement, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what this sneak peek into their 2023 NHL Draft experience has in store.

They invited fans to tune in and witness the premiere of their 2023 NHL Draft Documentary at 7:00 p.m.

"Proving the doubters wrong"

Among the many reactions from fans, one enthusiastic supporter expressed:

"I'm really cheering for this guy. Fowler could be Price-like in net!"

Another fan confidently declared:

"He's gonna be a stud."

Another fan chimed in:

"He's got the mentality of a winner"

However, not all reactions were positive. One fan humorously questioned:

"Who was asking the questions, his hype man??"

From high hopes and comparisons to legendary players, to humorously scrutinizing the interview process, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the 2023 Draft Documentary to get a closer look at the future of their beloved team and the promising prospect, Jacob Fowler.

How many individuals are slated to take part in the NHL training camp tryouts in 2023?

In preparation for the 2023-2024 NHL season, a group of players is gearing up for Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts during training camps. These enable players to showcase their skills in the hope of securing a spot in the regular season lineup.

This year's roster includes both experienced veterans and promising talents such as:

Nathan Beaulieu (Carolina Hurricanes, LD/RD, aged 30) brings versatility and strong defensive abilities.

Alex Chiasson (Boston Bruins, RW, aged 32) aims to impress with his scoring finesse and wealth of experience.

Aaron Dell (Columbus Blue Jackets, G, aged 34) competes for a goaltending position.

Sam Gagner (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, aged 34) demonstrates adaptability and veteran wisdom.

Scott Harrington (Anaheim Ducks, LD, aged 30) bolsters the Ducks' defensive depth.

Peter Holland (Colorado Avalanche, C, aged 32) adds offensive potential to the Avalanche.

Nicolas Meloche (Columbus Blue Jackets, RD, aged 26) showcases his defensive skills on the blue line.

Nathan Schnarr (Columbus Blue Jackets, C, aged 24) seeks a consistent role in the forward lines.

Brandon Sutter (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, aged 34) brings versatility and experience.

Austin Watson (Tampa Bay Lightning, RW/LW, aged 31) offers a physical style of play.

The players will enter training camps with the goal of highlighting their abilities and securing standard contracts.