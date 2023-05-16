France vs Hungary: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Witness France and Hungary go head-to-head in a thrilling Group A match at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

France vs Hungary: Match Details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 16, 2023. The game will be held at Nokia Arena, and puck drop is set for 7:20 PM local time, catering to fans in both France and Hungary.

France vs Hungary: Streaming Options

Viewers in France will have multiple options to catch the thrilling action. The game will be broadcasted on the Fanseat TV channel, ensuring that fans can enjoy the match on their television screens. Alternatively, French viewers can also stream the game live on Fubo, which offers a free trial period, allowing fans to experience the excitement of the championship without any subscription requirements. Additionally, ESPN+ will provide another online streaming option for French fans to watch the game.

In Hungary, the match will be televised on AMC Sport 1 Hungary, guaranteeing comprehensive coverage for local hockey enthusiasts. For those who prefer online streaming, the live stream of the game will be available on NSO, providing Hungarian viewers with a convenient way to enjoy the game on their preferred devices.

In the event that fans in Hungary are unable to access the TV broadcast or official live streams, NSO will also offer a radio broadcast of the game. This ensures that even without visual access, Hungarian fans can still follow the game closely and experience the electrifying atmosphere through live commentary.

France vs Hungary: Game Preview

In the upcoming clash between France and Hungary at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, the head-to-head statistics favor the French team. Out of the seven matches played between the two nations, Hungary managed to secure a victory in the first encounter with a score of 5-2. However, France dominated the subsequent six matches, winning each one and amassing a total score of 24-9 in their favor.

The French team have displayed a promising start to the World Championship. Notably, both of their initial games were decided in overtime. In the first round, despite missing opportunities to secure victory earlier, France emerged triumphant with a 2-1 win against Austria in the 61st minute. However, in their second game, the French were in a trailing position throughout the match and ultimately suffered a 3-4 defeat against Denmark, although they managed to salvage one point.

On the other hand, Hungary's journey in the tournament has been less successful. After two rounds, they failed to secure any points. The Hungarian team faced comprehensive defeats against both the United States (1-7) and Denmark (1-3). In these matches, the offensive contributions came from the trio of Bartalish, Sabo, and Shofron, with the former two registering two assists each. Shofron has taken charge of the goaltending duties for the Hungarian team.

As the two teams clash, France will aim to build on their previous successes and maintain their winning streak against Hungary. On the other hand, Hungary will be determined to turn their fortunes around and secure their first points in the tournament.

