In a fresh update surrounding John Gibson's rumors and Frank Seravalli's comments, things took a wild turn. Gibson's agent, Kurt Overhardt of KO Sports, Inc. called it false.

In an episode of the "Nasty Knuckles" podcast, NHL insider Seravalli made a surprising claim regarding Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson. According to Seravalli's report, Gibson had stated that he refused to play another game for the Ducks. However, this claim has been vehemently denied by Gibson's agent, Kurt Overhardt.

Shortly after the podcast episode was released on July 1, Overhardt issued a statement addressing the report made by Seravalli. In the statement, Overhardt expressed that the claim was not only "inaccurate" but also "unjust and inflammatory."

According to Overhardt, his client, John Gibson, has never communicated such a statement to anyone in the Anaheim Ducks front office. Gibson, a valued member of the Ducks, is honored to be part of the team and remains a committed supporter of both the fanbase and the community.

This is not the first time that Kurt Overhardt has clashed with Frank Seravalli. Overhardt previously called out Seravalli regarding his report on David Ludwig accepting a position with the Arizona Coyotes, which Overhardt claimed to be false. However, it later turned out that Ludwig did indeed join the Coyotes as their Director of Hockey Operations.

Frank Seravalli took to Twitter to respond to Overhardt's report on John Gibson and said:

"Hey Kurt, do you remember the last time you attempted to claim my reporting was false? All the best."

The relationship between agents, players, and insiders is complex, and disputes over accurate reporting can arise. In the case of John Gibson, Kurt Overhardt has made it clear that Seravalli's report is baseless and lacking in proper fact-checking.

Seravalli, however, stands by his comments.

Frank Seravalli's remarks on John Gibson

NHL insider Frank Seravalli made a significant revelation regarding Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson. Seravalli had indicated that Gibson will not be returning to the Ducks for the upcoming season, signaling a desire for a change of scenery.

Seravalli discussed the difficult circumstances Gibson has faced during his time in Anaheim, where he has been a stalwart in the net for teams that have struggled to contend for the playoffs. The goaltender has been subjected to a heavy workload, often facing a barrage of shots on a nightly basis, with little hope of securing victories.

"I am not playing another game for the Anaheim Ducks," Seravalli quoted Gibson as saying.

This statement sparked controversy and soon accusations were thrown at one another by Kurt and Seravalli. As the story surrounding Gibson further unfolds, only time will tell whose claim holds true.

