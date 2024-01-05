Frank Vatrano, the talented forward for the Anaheim Ducks, received the exciting news of his selection as a 2024 NHL All-Star in the most endearing way possible. The unexpected messenger? None other than his adorable infant daughter, Ophelia. The charming revelation occurred on Thursday, transforming a routine day after practice into a momentous occasion for the Vatrano family.

Upon his return to the Ducks locker room, the seasoned hockey player was met with a surprise orchestrated by his wife, Rebecca. Clutching their daughter, Ophelia, Rebecca proudly presented her husband with the news that would undoubtedly make any player's day unforgettable.

The infant, dressed in a onesie that sported the inscription "My Daddy is an NHL All-Star," complete with the Ducks logo, became the harbinger of joy for Frank Vatrano. The joyous occasion unfolded as Vatrano, beaming with a smile, comprehended the significance of the heartwarming surprise.

The trio captured the precious moment with a series of family photos, freezing in time the sheer happiness and pride that radiated from Frank Vatrano upon learning about his first-ever All-Star selection in his nine-season NHL career.

Expand Tweet

More on the 2024 NHL All-Star Game where Frank Vatrano will represent the Ducks

Hockey enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, set to take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, home of the Maple Leafs, on Feb. 2 and 3.

Canadian fans can catch the action on CBC and Sportsnet in English, with TVA Sports catering to the French-speaking audience. Sportsnet also offers streaming options. In the United States, ABC will broadcast the All-Star Game, and ESPN will cover the Skills Competition. ESPN+ provides online streaming for fans opting for a digital experience.

This year's All-Star Game reintroduces the "fantasy draft" format alongside the popular three-on-three gameplay. The roster formation involves a two-stage process, with the league initially selecting 32 players, followed by fan voting for the remaining 12. On Feb. 1, four players will be chosen as captains, setting the stage for an exciting draft.

Toronto's selection as the host city holds special significance, marking the ninth time an All-Star Game has been played there. The last time a Canadian city hosted the event was in 2012. Scotiabank Arena, hosting for the second time, will witness a momentous hockey event.

For those eager to witness the action live, All-Star Game tickets are available on ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.