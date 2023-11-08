From Costco to the NHL: Reflecting on the incredible journey of Arber Xhekaj

Arber Xhekaj's path to the NHL is remarkable. Born on Jan. 30, 2001, in Canada, Xhekaj, with his journey from playing amateur hockey to becoming a professional with the Montreal Canadiens, is a story of resilience and determination.

In his early years, Xhekaj faced the disappointment of not being selected in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft. Despite contemplating ending his hockey career, he persevered following the encouragement of his parents.

His talent didn't go unnoticed. While playing for the St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, Xhekaj gained the interest of the Kitchener Rangers.

Xhekaj's dedication paid off when he made the roster for the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL. His reputation as a formidable defenseman grew, blending the traditional enforcer role with modern defensive skills. However, his journey wasn't without setbacks, as he faced suspensions for his aggressive style of play.

His impressive performances caught the eye of the Montreal Canadiens. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with them in 2021 as an undrafted free agent.

Xhekaj's journey continued with the Hamilton Bulldogs, where he played a crucial role in their J. Ross Robertson Cup win in the 2022 OHL playoffs and earned a spot on the Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Arber Xhekaj's remarkable journey took a historic turn when he made his NHL debut with the Canadiens. In the process, he became the first player in NHL history with a surname starting with X. Known as "Wi-Fi" by his teammates due to his complex surname, Xhekaj made an impact on and off the ice.

Unfortunately, his debut season was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023. Xhekaj's story serves as an inspiration, showing that with determination, even a young man who once worked at Costco during the COVID-19 pandemic can rise to the pinnacle of professional hockey in the NHL.

Arber Xhekaj's defensive growth

Arber Xhekaj continues to make his mark as a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens. Building on his strong performances in the previous season, where he played 51 games, contributing five goals and eight assists, Xhekaj showcased his growing defensive prowess.

In 11 games this season, he demonstrated his ability to set up his teammates with two more assists. He maintained a solid plus-minus rating of -4, highlighting his commitment to the team's defensive structure.

Although he didn't score any goals, his previous season's 13-point performance hints at a promising future as a key component of the Canadiens' blue line.