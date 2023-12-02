"Fu****g fire DJ please" "The whole fanbase is begging": Ottawa Senators fans livid with coach after away loss to Blue Jackets

Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith has come under heavy fire, with the fan base demanding a change of face behind the bench following the 4-2 away loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Smith, who was hired as the 14th coach of the Senators in 2019, has not had a great start to the season as many fans expected him to. With the loss to the Blue Jackets, the Ottawa Senators have lost their last three games. They are languishing at the bottom of the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East with 16 points after 18 games.

The arrival of new ownership gave the Senators' fan base a hopeful outlook as the franchise looks to end their six-year playoff drought. However, given their recent struggles, it's again heading for another disappointing season for the Canadian capital team.

Moreover, it was not the first time that the Senators' fan base pointed their fingers at coach Smith.

Here's how fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Ottawa Senators' loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. One tweeted:

"Fu****g fire DJ please. The whole fanbase is BEGGING you. This is UNACCEPTABLE"

Here are some more reactions on X:

With each defeat, the pressure is mounting on Smith to steady the ship under new ownership.

"We've got to find ways to score": Ottawa Senators coach on 4-2 defeat to Columbus Blue Jackets

It was another game for the Senators where they found it difficult to put the puck back into the opposing net. In their previous matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Sens were shut out 5-0.

Against the Blue Jackets on Friday, they managed only two goals, with captain Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux being the two scorers. HC Smith said that with so much control throughout the game, they should've won it but also admitted that the team needs to find ways to score goals (via NHL.com):

"I felt we had the puck the majority of the game,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said.

“Obviously, our penalty kill gave up two shots, two goals. I don’t think they had a lot of chances. We did enough things to win the game today. At the end of the day, we don’t get a couple of blocks and they get some tips, and they go into the net. We’ve got to find ways to score."

The Ottawa Senators will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.