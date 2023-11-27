"Fu**ing unacceptable": Pat Maroon livid after Minnesota Wild's seventh straight loss after defeat to Red Wings

Pat Maroon finds himself in deep water once again as the Minnesota Wild lost their seventh straight game to slump to a 5-10-4 record.

The 4-1 loss to Detroit Red Wings on Sunday brought the Wild to seventh position in the Central Division, just one spot above bottom-placed Chicago Blackhawks.

After the 4-1 loss to Detroit, Maroon was livid at the team's performance and did not hold back his thoughts. Per The Athletic's Joe Smith, the veteran winger said:

“Honestly, I don’t even know what to say anymore. We just need more pride. It comes down to pride and wanting it. It’s frustrating in here. Seven in a row? That’s f**king unacceptable, especially with the group of guys in here."

Maroon delved deeper into how his Minnesota Wild teammates should be feeling right now given their slump:

"It’s not good enough. We should be pissed off right now. We should be pissed off when we play the game, put our skates out, and understand what’s at stake here. We’re losing points by the freaking second, and it’s frustrating.”

Pat Maroon joined the Minnesota Wild this offseason after ending his four-year stint at Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Wild were expected to have a stellar start to the season, adding Maroon's experience to thier existing offensive prowess led by stars like Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy.

The Wild, though, have have lost 13 of their last 16 games.

Pat Maroon has been in a similar situation before

The 14-year veteran has been through a slump before. During his 2018-19 stint with the St. Louis Blues, Maroon and the Blues started the season with a 7-9-3 record.

The Wild fired coach Mike Yeo and promoted assistant coach Craig Berube. The Blues went on to win the Stanley Cup that season and completed a fairtytale story, which saw them struggling in midseason to eventually becoming the best team in the NHL.

Pat Maroon talked about the mindset required for the Minnesota Wild to attempt to reciprocate the Blues' run and compete for the Stanley Cup this season:

“By extending our shifts, and the battles. The willingness to go win the puck, getting in there, defending the right way. Are we willing to go in there and win a puck battle? Are we willing to come out with the puck? It’s the little things. We’ve got to work ourselves out of this.

Pat Maroon was brought in for his veteran leadership and experience.

He has been in this situation before and is determined to help Minnesota Wild out of this slump and compete for the Stanley Cup.

