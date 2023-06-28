Full list of players drafted at NHL Draft 2023 Round 1 picks

The 2023 NHL Draft is finally here. This draft class has been considered as one of the best in the last decade with No.1 prospect Connor Bedard spearheading the group.
The 2023 NHL Draft is almost guaranteed to have its No.1 pick as the Regina Pats center in Connor Bedard, but there are lots of rumors looming around regarding the rest of the picks.
Here's a comprehensive list of all the players drafted in Round 1:
|1)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|2)
|Anaheim Ducks
|3)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|4)
|San Jose Sharks
|5)
|Montreal Canadiens
|6)
|Arizona Coyotes
|7)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|8)
|Washington Capitals
|9)
|Detroit Red Wings
|10)
|St. Louis Blues
|11)
|Vancouver Canucks
|12)
|Arizona Coyotes
|13)
|Buffalo Sabres
|14)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|15)
|Nashville Predators
|16)
|Calgary Flames
|17)
|Detroit Red Wings
|18)
|Winnipeg Jets
|19)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|20)
|Seattle Kraken
|21)
|Minnesota Wild
|22)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|23)
|New York Rangers
|24)
|Nashville Predators
|25)
|St. Louis Blues
|26)
|San Jose Sharks
|27)
|Colorado Avalanche
|28)
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|29)
|St. Louis Blues
|30)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|
|31)
|Montreal Canadiens
|
|32)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|
(the list will be updated in-real time)
Quick Links
More from Sportskeeda