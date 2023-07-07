Gabriel Landeskog pens emotional farewell message for Erik Johnson upon Avalanche departure

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gabriel Landeskog, the Swedish professional ice hockey left winger and captain of the Colorado Avalanche, bid farewell to his longtime teammate and friend, Erik Johnson. Landeskog reminisced about their journey together, from their early days on the team to achieving their lifelong dream.

With a caption that expressed both gratitude and admiration, Landeskog's message captured the deep bond they had formed over the years.

Landeskog wrote:

"I still remember like it was yesterday, getting a text from you right after the draft welcoming me to the team."

It was a vivid memory that highlighted Johnson's immediate support and mentorship, as he took the young Landeskog under his wing. In those early days, Johnson showed him the ropes and helped him navigate the challenges of being a professional hockey player.

Through the ups and downs that followed, Landeskog and Johnson remained steadfast allies. Landeskog acknowledged the tough times they had faced together.

"Been through many ups and downs, and for a while it was a lot of downs," said Landeskog.

Despite the obstacles, their bond endured, as they relied on each other for support and guidance.

Gabriel Landeskog's message held a special significance as he shared his excitement for the day they had always talked about—the day they would hoist the Stanley Cup together. It was a dream they had cherished, a shared goal that fueled their determination. While they hadn't achieved it yet, Landeskog's words revealed the unwavering belief that they would one day celebrate this triumph side by side.

Expressing his sincere emotions, Landeskog found it challenging to put into words what it felt like to achieve such a significant milestone with one of his best friends. The shared experience of pursuing their dreams together had created an unbreakable bond between Landeskog and Johnson, making their success even sweeter.

In a final gesture of appreciation, Gabriel Landeskog acknowledged the departure of Johnson from the Colorado Avalanche, acknowledging the impact his friend had made on the team. Landeskog praised Buffalo for gaining such a remarkable player, expressing that they were lucky to have him.

Exploring the personal life of Gabriel Landeskog

Born into a hockey family, Gabriel's father, Tony Landeskog played in the SHL and now works in an insurance firm, while his mother, Cecelia is a chef and cooking instructor.

Gabriel Landeskog has an older brother, Adam, and a twin sister, Beatrice, in Stockholm. At just 16, he moved to Canada alone for the 2009-2010 OHL season, showcasing his determination. In his personal life, Landeskog is happily married and has two children.

