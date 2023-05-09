The news that Gabriel Landeskog will be missing the entire 2023-24 season due to a knee injury has not gone over well with the NHL fan community. The Colorado Avalanche will undoubtedly miss their captain's presence on the ice and in the locker room, but fans have rallied behind him, expressing their support and sending well-wishes.

Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The 30-year-old forward is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The 30-year-old forward is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The 30-year-old forward is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season. https://t.co/bM466EpL3G

One fan took to Twitter to express their sadness, stating:

"Sad news! Hate to see such a great player and incredible leader be held back this way; clearly the Avs have missed his leadership. I hope he has the best outcome possible! If he is unable to get back to NHL skating form, he'll still be an asset (in any role) for the organization."

Meg Vincent @MegVincent13 @CapFriendly Sad news! Hate to see such a great player and incredible leader be held back this way; clearly the Avs have missed his leadership. I hope he has the best outcome possible! If he is unable to get back to nhl skating form, he‘ll still be an asset (in any role) for the organization @CapFriendly Sad news! Hate to see such a great player and incredible leader be held back this way; clearly the Avs have missed his leadership. I hope he has the best outcome possible! If he is unable to get back to nhl skating form, he‘ll still be an asset (in any role) for the organization

Another fan shared their love and appreciation for Landeskog, saying,

"Best of luck. This feels like the end and if it is...he went out like the king he is on top. Love you Cap."

Tim Preston @Tim_22_Preston



Love you Cap. @Avalanche Best of luck. This feels like the end and if it is...he went out like the king he is on top.Love you Cap. @Avalanche Best of luck. This feels like the end and if it is...he went out like the king he is on top.Love you Cap.

Many fans recognized Landeskog's contributions to the Avalanche and the league as a whole.

Others expressed their sympathy for the unfortunate turn of events, with one fan tweeting,

"Hate seeing stuff like this for any player on any team 😔, wishing him nothing but the best and strength in recovery."

Austin MacDonald @AustinMacD97 , wishing him nothing but the best and strength in recovery. @Avalanche Hate seeing stuff like this for any player on any team, wishing him nothing but the best and strength in recovery. @Avalanche Hate seeing stuff like this for any player on any team 😔, wishing him nothing but the best and strength in recovery.

Josh Mishell 🪙 @joshmishell @Avalanche Bummer. I think his career is over and this is so very sad to me. @Avalanche Bummer. I think his career is over and this is so very sad to me.

sheb @wildfan1217 he’s an awesome player and I hope to see him back in the league soon @Avalanche Wow that’s terriblehe’s an awesome player and I hope to see him back in the league soon @Avalanche Wow that’s terrible 😢 he’s an awesome player and I hope to see him back in the league soon

Scribz DeezNutz @49ers_Avs @9rRyo @Avalanche 🥺 Aww no! That is not good news at all I really hope this isn't the end of his career. I have even that much more respect for him, for coming back to help lead us to our 3rd Cup! 🥺 Aww no! That is not good news at allI really hope this isn't the end of his career. I have even that much more respect for him, for coming back to help lead us to our 3rd Cup! @9rRyo @Avalanche 😳🥺 Aww no! That is not good news at all 😭 I really hope this isn't the end of his career. I have even that much more respect for him, for coming back to help lead us to our 3rd Cup! 🙏

Nicholas Bailey @Mottslayer



Speedy recovery and get him back to what he loves doing most. @Avalanche Terrible news to the hockey community today.Speedy recovery and get him back to what he loves doing most. @Avalanche Terrible news to the hockey community today. Speedy recovery and get him back to what he loves doing most.

Dick Papa @DickPapa4 @CapFriendly Damn that sucks. Hope he recovers and is back the following year @CapFriendly Damn that sucks. Hope he recovers and is back the following year

Frankie Future @_frankiefuture @CapFriendly What a world we live in today! I hope he comes back 100% @CapFriendly What a world we live in today! I hope he comes back 100%

Despite the disappointment and uncertainty surrounding Landeskog's injury, fans are hopeful for his recovery and return to the ice.

Calder Trophy winner Gabriel Landeskog's NHL career

Gabriel Landeskog was selected by the Colorado Avalanche as the second overall pick in the 2011 draft and joined the team at the young age of 18, after his first professional training camp. He immediately made a strong impression, becoming the third Swedish player to receive the Calder Trophy for being the NHL's top rookie, and the second rookie in NHL history to achieve 20 goals and 200 hits in a single season.

Throughout his career, Gabriel Landeskog continued to excel, earning various awards and recognition. In 2012, he became the youngest captain in NHL history, breaking Sidney Crosby's record, when the Avalanche named him their captain at just 19 years and 286 days old. In the 2018-19 season, he scored 30 goals for the first time and tied for second place in the league with nine game-winning goals.

In the 2021-22 season, Gabriel Landeskog played a crucial role in the Colorado Avalanche's success in winning the Stanley Cup.

Poll : 0 votes