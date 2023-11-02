Gary Bettman addresses mandatory use of neck guards in NHL following Adam Johnson's tragic death

The tragic death of Adam Johnson in a recent hockey incident has sparked a critical conversation about player safety in the NHL. Gary Bettman, the NHL Commissioner, weighed in on the issue of mandatory neck guards during an interview with Pat McAfee, addressing the concerns and the ongoing discussions surrounding this topic.

Gary Bettman breaks down neck guards' future in the NHL on Pat McAfee show

Pat McAfee asked NHL Commissioner Bettman about the possibility of implementing throat protectors in hockey due to the inherent risks associated with sticks and skates on the ice. Bettman responded by acknowledging that this has been a long-standing discussion regarding player safety and equipment in the league. He emphasized that safety gear, including Kevlar, for various parts of the body like legs, wrists, and the neck, has been a subject of debate.

Bettman highlighted two key considerations in the context of mandating throat protectors. First, he stressed the importance of proper education about the use of such equipment. Second, he emphasized the necessity of collaboration with the Players' Association in making any such mandates.

The league has established a standing committee that regularly meets to study and address safety issues within the sport. The topic of throat protection has been a part of the ongoing discussions and will continue to be at the forefront.

Bettman drew a parallel to the evolution of the visor in professional hockey. It took several decades for the league to mandate visors, but through education and gradual encouragement, players increasingly began to wear them voluntarily. The younger generation entering the game was already accustomed to wearing visors, which helped change the culture. Eventually, the NHL made visors mandatory for all players.

The Commissioner believes that a similar evolution could occur with throat protection. Players have the option to wear Kevlar protection for their necks, and over time, as they become more accustomed to the added safety measures, the league may progress towards making such protection mandatory. It's a process that involves collaboration and gradual cultural change within the sport.

The tragic incident in Europe, involving the loss of Adam Johnson, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of player safety. While the circumstances are heartbreaking, they have raised awareness and sparked discussions about how to better protect players in the NHL.

In the end, Commissioner Bettman emphasized that the ongoing discussions are a step forward in making hockey safer for everyone involved. The NHL remains committed to ensuring the well-being of its players and will continue to explore ways to enhance safety through education and collaboration with the Players' Association.