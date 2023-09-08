Gary Bettman addresses reinstating Chicago Blackhawks GM & HC allegedly involved in Kyle Beach s*xual assault

Chicago Blackhawks's former head coach Joel Quenneville and GM Stan Bowman attended NHL GMs and head coaches meeting today held in Chicago. The two prominent figures careers were shadowed by their alleged roles in the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of a sexual assault scandal involving former video coach Brad Aldrich and player Kyle Beach during the 2010 playoffs.

Chicago Blackhawks replaced their then three-time Stanley Cup winning head coach in Joel Quenneville and general manager who handed indefinite bans from the NHL in October 2021. The scandal shocked the hockey community and raised questions about accountability and the culture within the sport.

Per The Athletic's Mark Lazarus, Gary Bettman delved deeper into the specifics of reinstatement.

The recent development saw Quenneville and Bowman sharing their experiences and "lessons learned" during a meeting with the league's head coaches and general managers. The gathering took place in an O'Hare Airport hotel ballroom, and both individuals addressed the assembled group.

Bettman said,

“It gave them an opportunity to tell everybody about their experience, and lessons learned,”

Bettman's remarks shed light on the purpose of the meeting, indicating that it provided an opportunity for former Chicago Blackhawks's Head coach and GM to convey their experiences. The lessons they have garnered from their involvement in the scandal.

Notably, Bettman clarified that Quenneville's and Bowman's presence at the meeting was voluntary and not part of any mandated reinstatement process.

Bettman acknowledged the need to carefully evaluate the situation and consider when or whether it would be appropriate to reinstate Quenneville and Bowman. Bettman said,

“I still have to make a judgment as to when or whether it’s appropriate for them to be reinstated. It’s something I’m going to have to focus on more, and at some point, make a decision on.”

This decision carries significant weight, as both individuals have made contributions to the NHL and could potentially play roles in the league once again.

Chicago Blackhawks's former Head coach and GM's future prospects in the league

In recent months, there have been indications of Quenneville's and Bowman's efforts to regain their standing in the hockey community. Bowman interviewed for the position of general manager with the Calgary Flames during the summer, signaling his desire to return to a leadership role within the NHL.

Quenneville, known as the second-winningest coach in NHL history, remains an attractive candidate for coaching positions.

As the NHL navigates this sensitive and complex situation, Commissioner Bettman's role in assessing the potential reinstatement of former Chicago Blackhawks's Head coach and GM becomes increasingly significant.