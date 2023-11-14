"Gary Bettman does not care about women": Evander Kane's ex-wife Anna makes striking comment aimed at NHL commish

Evander Kane hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to life in Edmonton. The Oilers star has seen his team get off to a rocky start, losing nine of its first 14 games. Some recent comments made by his ex-wife, Anna Kane, haven’t made life off the ice much easier either.

Anna, who has been vocal about her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband on social media, this time took a dig aimed at NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

This comes in the wake of former NBA star Charles Barkley's on-air comments during a broadcast of "Inside the NBA," addressing disturbing incidents of domestic violence in the NBA and emphasizing the need for proactive measures within sports.

"There's a couple disturbing incidents of domestic violence in the NBA right now," Barkley said. "What are we doing to address that? Because you can't put your hands on women, man. And we should be on the forefront in sports."

Anna Kane shared Barkley's remarks on her Instagram story, where she boasts an audience of almost 20,000 followers. Her accompanying comment, however, was not directed at the NBA but rather at Gary Bettman, stating:

"But Gary Bettman does not care about women or children at all."

This comment points directly to her dissatisfaction with the NHL's response to her past accusations leveled against Kane.

Source: Anna Kane Instagram

Evander Kane and Anna Kane's controversy

The controversy initially surfaced in August 2021 when Anna accused Evander Kane of gambling on NHL games and even going as far as "throwing games to win money." Anna Kane did not shy away from talking about the personal toll the situation took on her.

Evander Kane, in the past, has admitted in court proceedings to having a gambling problem, which ultimately led to him filing for bankruptcy in 2021.

Anna claimed difficulties affording baby formula and resorted to selling her wedding ring to make ends meet during this challenging period.

After taking the matter to court, Evander won sole custody of the couple’s year-old daughter, Kensington, according to a statement from his lawyers.

As for the accusations made by Anna, the NHL came out with a statement of its own:

"The allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife could not be substantiated."

Anna Kane's recent comment aimed at Gary Bettman reflects her disappointment with the NHL's handling of the situation. Meanwhile, Evander Kane has continued his presence in the league, now playing for the Edmonton Oilers.