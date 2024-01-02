Gary Bettman checks in on Paul Bissonnette's feud with Butch Goring

In a candid conversation during the TNT segment of the Winter Classic, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman checked in on Paul Bissonnette's feud with the New York Islanders legend Butch Goring.

Bissonnette and Goring have been taking a dig at each other through social media recently. The two just can't stop going at each other, and it appears that the longstanding war of words between them is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Bettman said on TNT that Bissonnette tends to impact other people's careers. In response, Bissonnette said that it's Goring who scolded him the day before, and now Bettman is doing the same.

Bissonnette went on to say that Goring locked him in the locker room and, amusingly, demanded that the NHL's Player Safety Department look into the matter right away. Bettman, meanwhile, speculated about whether the feud between Bissonnette and Goring was settled while checking in on BizNasty.

Bettman also cited Bissonnette as a great source of bringing entertainment to hockey:

"Bettman just told @BizNasty2point0 he's great at impacting people's careers"

Fans can expect to hear from Gary Bettman when he interacts with Bissonnette on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast.

Paul Bissonnette slams New York Islanders fans for booing Jon Tavares

Last month, John Tavares completed his 1,000th career point while playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs against his former club, the New York Islanders.

Tavares, who spent nine years with the Islanders, did not receive a warm reception. He was booed by the Islanders fans on accomplishing the remarkable milestone.

Meanwhile, Paul Bissonnette, who had been a long Maple Leafs supporter, was not pleased by the Islanders fans' behavior and slammed them on X. However, things escalated as Islanders legend Butch Goring jumped into the conversation:

"Why don’t you show up at the UBS, then they can boo a clown with Zero points"

Paul Bissonnette was quick to respond to Goring and said that he's "declaring a war on the Islanders."

During the Christmas week last month, Bissonnette tried to settle the matter with Goring by offering the olive branch to the Islanders during a pregame segment ahead of the Leafs' 3-2 defeat to the Capitals.

However, the Islanders legend was in no mood as he fired some shots back at Bissonnette:

"There is not one Islander fan who cares about your feelings or apologies.A couple of loses by the Isles, and you will jump off the bandwagon"

It remains to be seen how long the two will continue to exchange verbal jabs on social media.