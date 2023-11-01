Gary Bettman clears the air on Arizona Coyotes relocation rumors following lingering arena issues

The Arizona Coyotes, a prominent NHL franchise, have been the subject of relocation rumors due to ongoing arena issues. To clarify the situation and provide insight into the team's future, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and shared his perspective on the Coyotes' challenges and aspirations, emphasizing the critical need for a new arena:

"The Coyotes need a new arena. It's that simple."

Expand Tweet

The specifics of how the Coyotes found themselves in their current predicament were not discussed at length. But, Bettman was clear that the franchise's owner, Alex Meruelo, is dedicated to making the necessary arrangements for a new arena.

"The point being, the current owner, Alex Meruelo, is committed to getting what he needs to be done to get a new arena. And we hope that sometime this season, we're in a position to announce that there will be a new arena for the Coyotes coming out of the ground. That's the goal," said Bettman.

Arizona has been on a quest to secure a permanent home in the Valley since its plan to build a sports and entertainment district in Tempe failed to qualify in a special election vote on May 16. This setback led to a wave of relocation rumors, with uncertainty surrounding the team's future.

However, the Arizona Coyotes organization and the NHL have remained committed to keeping professional hockey in the Valley. The league's eagerness to support the Coyotes in finding a suitable arena solution is evident in Bettman's recent comments.

NHL Commissioner on Arizona Coyotes market and NHL expansion

Bettman praised the Phoenix area as a fantastic market:

"Because, as you said, it's an awesome market. It's top five, we're close to it, and it's a place we want to be. And there are great fans of hockey and the Coyotes, and we're hoping to work it out."

Despite these efforts, Bettman also hinted at potential expansion opportunities for the NHL, particularly in locations with significant interest, like Salt Lake City:

"Having said that, that doesn't mean that we wouldn't do well perhaps with expansion in the future in a place like Salt Lake City where we know there's tremendous interest."

Well, that is good news for hockey fans in Salt Lake City.