Gary Bettman comments on the Coyotes potential move to Tempe in podcast interview

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently appeared on the Bob McCown podcast to discuss various topics related to the league. One of the topics that came up was the proposed new stadium for the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Arizona.

Gary Bettman makes comments on podcast regarding the Tempe arena project with the Arizona Coyotes

Gary Bettman had nothing but positive things to say about the proposal and the city of Tempe.

He praised the location of the proposed stadium, which would be situated near Arizona State University, and noted that the area is a hotbed of hockey talent.

"But this is to me a win win project," said Bettman. "Among other things. There's, there's a waste dump that's proximate to downtown and once 40 or 50 acres that's completely unusable, unusable. And Alex Morello, the owner of the coyotes is going to remediate it with his own funds turned into a useful vibrant part of the city."

Bettman continued:

"Tempe is an exciting place, ASU, Arizona State University's there, which I think is the largest public university in North America. There's a lot of building that's going on. And this is just another opportunity to enhance the quality of life in Tempe."

Despite rumors that the Coyotes may be sold or moved to another city, Bettman was clear that the team is committed to staying in Arizona. He credited team owner Alex Muruelo for his commitment to the team and to the state, saying that Muruelo is fully invested in the success of the Coyotes.

"We don't like to move franchises," said Bettman. "You do that as a last resort. We haven't moved a franchise in ages and there's certainly no reason that (we would) because there's 32 healthy franchises, healthier than they've ever been"

Bettman continued:

"But we had circumstances particularly in the 90s where the league wasn't as healthy and markets weren't as healthy and new buildings weren't on the horizon where we had no choice. I don't like relocation ever it's it's terrible thing to do."

As far as the potential legal action with the city of Glendale, Gary Bettman seemed much more cautious with his words.

"Not going there."

Gary Bettman's comments about the Coyotes and their proposed new stadium are a sign of optimism and excitement for the future of the team and the league. The Coyotes have had their share of challenges over the years, including ownership changes and financial difficulties, but the proposed new stadium could be a game-changer for the franchise.

"So, you know, I don't want to as I said, I don't want to be presumptuous, but I'm hopeful that people will look at this project on the merits," said Bettman. "I mean, listen, there are going to always be detractors who have other agendas. But at the end of the day, if you look at the merits of this project, it really is a win win."

Overall, Gary Bettman's comments suggest that the Coyotes are in good hands and that the team has a bright future ahead of it. Fans of the Coyotes and the NHL as a whole will be watching closely to see how things develop in the coming months and years.

Poll : 0 votes