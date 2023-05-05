Gary Bettman confirms that the NHL is not looking to expand... yet. 

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently appeared on "The Bob McCown Podcast" to discuss the current state of expansion in the league.

The NHL has recently added two new franchises, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken. Bettman had nothing but positive things to say about both teams.

Gary Bettman says the league is not looking to expand further in the immediate future

Gary Bettman noted that the Golden Knights have been a huge success both on and off the ice, and he expressed his excitement about the Kraken's first two seasons. He also hinted at the possibility of further expansion in the future, saying that while the league is not actively looking to expand at the moment, they would consider any serious offers.

"Incredible stories, not just on the ice, but off the ice as well," said Bettman. "You know, look at the support both Vegas and Seattle have, the TV numbers have been remarkable. And both teams have developed loyal fan bases, great traditions. And one of the criteria for expansion is 'Is Having this franchise make the league stronger?' And the answer for both of those franchises has been a resounding yes."

Bettman also addressed rumors that the city of Atlanta may be building a hockey-viable stadium in the near future. While he did not comment specifically on the rumors, he reiterated that the league is not currently looking to expand beyond its current 32 teams.

"No, it's not high on my radar at all. I know. It's gotten a lot of attention that we're getting expressions of interest from Quebec City, Atlanta, and in Salt Lake City. But it's not something we're focused on. Yeah, I, you know, I take calls and meetings. I listened. But it's not something we're pursuing. Certainly not now."

However, Gary Bettman did leave the door open for future expansion, saying that if someone were to make a serious offer tomorrow, the league would fully vet the offer and consider it. This statement suggests that the NHL may be leaning toward further expansion in the near future, especially if there is significant interest and financial backing.

"I mean, there are a variety of factors. If somebody came in and said, 'Here's the whole package up or down', now, then I suppose we'd have to consider it. But again, it's not. It's not something in the list of things we're doing that says, you know, we need to be doing this right now. It's just not."

Overall, Gary Bettman's comments suggest that the NHL is in a strong position when it comes to expansion, with two successful new franchises and the potential for further growth in the future. Fans of the league will be watching closely to see how things develop in the coming years.

