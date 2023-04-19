Gary Bettman denies connection linking NHL players to brain disease that causes dementia

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has long disputed the link between playing NHL hockey and chronic traumatic encephalopathy CTE). It is a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated head injuries.

However, a recent study conducted by Boston University suggests that playing hockey may increase a person's chances of developing CTE. The increase can be around 23% for each additional year of playing.

In an interview with NPR's A Martinez on Morning Edition, Gary Bettman reiterated his stance:

"We listen to the medical opinions on CTE, and I don't believe there has been any documented study that suggests that elements of our game result in CTE. There have been isolated cases of players who have played the game [who] have had CTE. But it doesn't mean that it necessarily came from playing in the NHL,"

Boston University's study looked at the brains of 74 people who played hockey at various levels, from youth to professional. Among the 74 donors, 40 of them, or 54%, had developed CTE.

While the study may not represent the general population of hockey players, the findings contradict Gary Bettman's assertion. His asserts that there is no link between playing NHL hockey and CTE.

Gary Bettman disapproves the comparison between football and hockey

Gary Bettman also dismissed any comparison between football and hockey, stating that the two are not comparable in terms of the amount of contact.

However, both sports are among the contact sports with some of the highest concussion rates. There have been increasing concerns about the potential links between head injuries and long-term health consequences.

Several NHL players who were diagnosed with CTE after their deaths were "enforcers," whose unofficial role is to protect the team's top players. This can include aggressive responses, such as bare-fist fights to retaliate or intimidate. Gary Bettman said:

... there are no "designated fighters like we used to [have] in the old game,"

The fight that does erupt is characterized as a "spontaneous emotional reaction."

Given the potential risks associated with playing contact sports like hockey. Some experts believe that the NHL should take steps to reduce head impact and address the health and safety of players.

"At the end of the day, it is a part of the game that is an emotional outlet," Bettman says.

While the Stanley Cup playoffs continue through the end of May, the debate over the potential links between playing NHL hockey and CTE will likely continue.

