A sense of longing and frustration has settled in the realm of Canadian hockey since Gary Bettman became NHL commissioner. Fans have been waiting for a Canadian team to hoist the coveted Stanley Cup for the last 30 years.
Many fans have directed their blame toward Bettman, who has served as the commissioner of the National Hockey League (NHL) since 1993. The discontent stems from the belief that Bettman has somehow orchestrated a grand scheme, thus preventing Canadian teams from reaching the Finals for the past three decades.
Upon assuming the role of NHL commissioner, Bettman was tasked with expanding the league's reach in U.S. markets, resolving labor disputes, implementing expansion plans, and modernizing the ownership ranks. These objectives aimed to benefit the sport as a whole. Some fans believe that the focus on expanding the game in the United States came at the expense of Canadian teams' success.
One disgruntled fan took to social media to express suspicions:
"Someone needs to investigate Commissioner of NHL Gary Bettman. There is something fishy going on that for 30 years no Canadian team has hoisted the Stanley Cup. #leafs #oilers and the refs are making ridiculous calls and coming up with really pathetic rules that make no sense."
Another fan tweeted:
"Gary Bettman planning the script for 2023 to include Vegas - Dallas, Florida - Carolina conference finals."
Some fans don't subscribe to the Gary Bettman notion
However, not all fans subscribe to the notion that Bettman is deliberately orchestrating Canadian teams' struggles. Some dismiss the idea as implausible, arguing that it would require an extraordinary level of manipulation.
"I can’t believe y’all think Gary Bettman is smart enough to manipulate 32 teams, over 2600 games, and 70 refs/linesman to make sure no Canadian teams win the cup."
In fact, some fans have even expressed support for Bettman:
"If Gary Bettman is really responsible for Canadian teams losing for 30 years, maybe I like him more than I thought."
While fans may disagree on the extent of Bettman's influence, their shared desire to witness a Canadian team triumph in the Stanley Cup Finals reflects in their response. As the drought continues, the debate surrounding Bettman's impact will likely persist, fueling discussions and speculation among hockey enthusiasts across the country.
As the debate rages on, one thing remains clear: Canadian hockey fans eagerly await the day when a team from their homeland will once again hoist the Stanley Cup.