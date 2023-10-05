Gary Bettman names two sporting bodies that can make NHL players' participation in international tourneys possible

In a recent NHL Board of Governors meeting held in New York City, Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed several key topics that have been on the minds of hockey enthusiasts and stakeholders. While the meeting typically doesn't yield major headlines, this gathering shed light on some significant aspects of the NHL's future plans.

In terms of international tournaments, there was discussion about the 2025 World Cup and the ongoing negotiations with the players' association. One significant hurdle is the participation of Russia, which is a contentious issue due to political complexities.

According to Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman, Bettman hinted that European nations, in particular, have reservations about extending an invitation to Russia.

Gary Bettman said:

“We're continuing to work on it with the players’ association. You know the world complexities. It is still an issue, but we're focused on wanting to do something, hopefully, we will."

Additionally, Bettman mentioned that discussions regarding NHL players' participation in the Olympics are ongoing, and while players and the league are eager to take part, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must make it a reality.

Bettman said:

"And we're still working (on) the Olympics. I know the players want to go. We want to go, but the IIHF and the IOC have to make that a possibility and a reality.”

Other revelations from Gary Bettman

Another standout revelation from the meeting was the NHL's preliminary projection of an $87 to $88 million salary cap figure for the 2024-25 season. Gary Bettman emphasized the preliminary nature of this estimate, using the term "very preliminary" more than once.

This projection is in line with previous forecasts made two years ago, providing some optimism by eliminating the notion of a stagnant salary cap.

The expansion was another hot topic during the meeting. While Gary Bettman didn't announce formal expansion plans, there are clear signs that expansion isn't off the table in the coming years.

There's strong speculation that Salt Lake City could be in line to receive a team, either through relocation or as an expansion franchise. Interest in NHL teams has also been expressed in cities like Atlanta, Houston and Quebec City.

Regarding expansion fees, Bettman alluded to significant sums, citing the recent sale of the Ottawa Senators for a staggering $950 million. The expansion fees for the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken were $500 million and $650 million, respectively, and it's clear that any future expansion will come with a hefty price tag.

One topic that drew disappointment from some quarters was the commissioner's stance on expanded playoffs, which he appeared to dismiss.