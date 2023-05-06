Gary Bettman provides update on Calgary Flames stadium project during podcast interview

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently appeared on "The Bob McCown Podcast" to discuss a range of topics related to the league, including the Calgary Flames' ongoing efforts to build a new stadium.

Gary Bettman expressed his optimism about the project, stating that he fully expects the Flames to get a new stadium, potentially in the downtown area. He acknowledged that the Saddledome, the team's current home arena, is well past its use date and that a new stadium would be a welcome addition to the Calgary area.

In addition to providing a state-of-the-art home for the Flames, Gary Bettman also highlighted the potential benefits that a new stadium could bring to the community. He noted that a new stadium could help to revitalize the area and attract new businesses and investment, while also providing a hub for community events and activities.

"Well, I mean, I know that they have what their elections the end of May. There's an agreement in place, finally, for a new Events Center. It's a testament to the to the passion, desire and commitment of Flames ownership to Calgary, because it hasn't been easy."

Bettman continued:

"This is another situation where you can use the opportunity for infrastructure to help something really positive happen to community. And listen, there's no doubt that the Saddledome is past its useful life. There has to be a new building there, because that one, you know, isn't gonna last forever..."

Gary Bettman's comments are a positive sign for the Flames and their fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news on the stadium project. While the project has faced some challenges and setbacks in the past, Bettman's optimism suggests that things are moving in the right direction and that a new stadium could be on the horizon.

"The city has been great. Under the new mayor and council and, you know, assuming the election goes the right way, at the provincial level, this should be a done deal. And that'll be great."

Even Gary Bettman made sure to acknoledge the rival city's role in the Calgary stadium project

The Edmonton Oilers will also be playing a role in what the Calgary stadium project will look like.

"Edmonton has a big interest in having Calgary get a new state of the art arena," said Bettman. "Why would I say that? When it comes to other shows, particularly concerts, Calgary is not getting any now to speak up because of the state of the arena. But a lot of acts are skipping Alberta, because they're not going to just go to Edmonton, right. But Edmonton and Calgary, they're more likely to come."

Overall, Gary Bettman's comments demonstrate the importance of modern, well-equipped arenas to the success of NHL teams and the communities they serve. Fans of the Flames and the league as a whole will be watching closely to see how the stadium project develops in the coming months and years.

