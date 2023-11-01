Gary Bettman salary: How much does the NHL commissioner earn each year?

Gary Bettman has served as the NHL commissioner since 1993. His reputation for being business savvy and his efforts to extend the sport's reach have led to the NHL's substantial growth and development. Throughout his career, Bettman has managed the league's expansion, broked lucrative television arrangements, and adeptly handled labor conflicts.

Breaking down the numbers: How much does Gary Bettman make as NHL commissioner?

As of 2023, Gary Bettman's estimated net worth is an impressive $110 million.

Expand Tweet

With 30 years of experience in the industry, Gary Bettman has amassed over $166 million from the NHL, making it the largest fortune in the league's history.

Under Bettman's leadership, the NHL has inked several lucrative television deals, such as the 10-year, $2 billion agreement with NBC in 2011, followed by a seven-year extension in 2020.

These long-term agreements have boosted the league's revenue and played a significant role in enhancing Bettman's financial portfolio.

A key accomplishment in Bettman's career has been the expansion of the NHL by introducing new franchises. The expansion fees paid by these teams have served as a significant source of revenue for the league and have indirectly contributed to Bettman's net worth.

For instance, when the Seattle Kraken became part of the league in 2021, they paid a substantial expansion fee of $650 million, thereby bolstering the NHL's overall financial health.

The NHL's strategic partnerships with various sponsors and licensing agreements have played a crucial role in augmenting Bettman's net worth as well.

The league's collaborations with major brands like Adidas, PepsiCo, Honda, and others have not only enhanced its marketability but have also translated into financial gains for the NHL commissioner.

How does Bettman's salary stack up against that of other commissioners?

Expand Tweet

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's annual earnings were approximately $10 million, but under his new five-year contract, that figure will increase twofold to $20 million.

MLB commissioner Bud Selig earned $18.35 million in 2007, the last time his salary was disclosed. With two contract renewals since then, it's widely believed that he now commands an annual income exceeding $20 million.

And the salary of NBA commissioner David Stern has remained undisclosed to the public.

With the expansion of the league, successful television deals, and key partnerships, Bettman's salary is not only a reflection of his hard work but also of the NHL's financial prosperity.