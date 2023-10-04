Gary Bettman shares "very preliminary" NHL salary cap estimate for 2024-25 season

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has shared some early projections regarding the NHL salary cap for the 2024-25 season. While these estimates are considered "very preliminary," they provide fans and teams with a glimpse into the league's financial landscape in the coming years.

During a recent Board of Governors meeting, the Commissioner addressed NHL owners and revealed that the initial revenue projections indicate a potential salary cap increase for the 2024-25 season. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Bettman informed the owners that the cap could rise to a range between $87 million and $88 million.

LeBrun tweeted,

"Gary Bettman after Board of Governors meeting says he told owners the very preliminary revenue projections suggests a salary cap bump to between $87 M and $88 M for 2024-25 next year."

It's important to emphasize that these figures are far from set in stone at this stage. Commissioner Bettman, as well as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, emphasized the "very preliminary" nature of these estimates.

Friedman tweeted,

"From NHL BoG: Commissioner Gary Bettman says “very preliminary” estimate for cap next year is between $87-$88M. He stresses it is very preliminary."

The actual NHL salary cap for the 2024-25 season will depend on numerous factors, including the league's revenue performance in the intervening years.

The salary cap is a critical component of team management, as it dictates how much teams can spend on player salaries in a given season. Changes in the cap can significantly impact team rosters, player contracts, and the overall competitive balance within the league.

Fans, players, and team management will be watching closely as the NHL continues to refine its revenue projections and develop a clearer picture of the NHL salary cap for the 2024-25 season.

Apart from the NHL salary cap, the upcoming Stadium Series is also in the buzz

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is preparing for a thrilling showdown scheduled for February 17, 2024, featuring the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers. These intense rivals hailing from the NHL's Metropolitan Division are primed to deliver an exhilarating display of hockey action. All of this drama will unfold at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, on February 18, the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders will engage in a historic face-off, marking a significant milestone as all four NHL teams converge on the same outdoor venue for the very first time.

This promises to create an unparalleled experience for fans, generating an electric and unforgettable atmosphere. The 2024 Stadium Series will signify the 40th and 41st regular-season games hosted in an open-air stadium.