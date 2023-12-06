Gary Bettman speaks out on ongoing investigation over 2018 Hockey Canada scandal

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has given another update involving the 2018 Hockey Canada investigation.

The independent investigation into the alleged sexual assault controversy was recently completed, but an appeal process was started by at least one of the players.

“That hearing is complete and the panel has provided its final adjudicative report to all involved parties. Shortly thereafter, a notice of appeal was filed, as is permitted under Hockey Canada’s Investigation and Adjudication Procedures,” Hockey Canada said in a statement.

“As the appeal process, which we anticipate will begin in the near future, will be conducted in-camera (privately), we are not able to share details of the report, including its findings at this time to ensure that we do not interfere with the integrity of the appeal process."

Some members of the gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team were accused of an alleged group sexual assault after a Hockey Canada gala event in London, Ont., in June 2018.

Since then, an investigation has been pending, resulting in every player on the team being suspended by Hockey Canada until the investigation is over.

Moreover, depending on what the investigation finds, the NHL may step in and suspend those players.

However, Bettman says he's hoping the appeal will be heard soon so they can hand out the punishments and put this behind them.

"The process is continuing and we're trying to bring it to a conclusion. It's complicated. It hasn't been easy for a whole host of reasons, but we're continuing to progress on the process."

What exactly the punishment will be is uncertain, and it's also unknown when the appeals process will be over.

Who was on the 2018 Canada team?

The 2018 Team Canada World Juniors have plenty of current NHL players on the roster.

The forward group features Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, Jonah Gadjovich of the Florida Panthers, Boris Katchouk of the Chicago Blackhawks, Taylor Raddysh of the Chicago Blackhawks, Drake Batherson of the Ottawa Senators, Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils, Brett Howden of the Vegas Golden Knights, Sam Steel of the Dallas Stars, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues.

On defense, the current NHL players are Jake Bean of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Connor Timmins of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Dante Fabbro of the Nashville Predators, and in goal, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers.

As of right now, it's uncertain who or how many players are alleged to be involved in the alleged sexual assault.